Mussels mix proteins and metals to create sticky threads
Mussels are famous for their ability to stick to a multitude of surfaces and now researchers in Canada and Germany have identified the molecular mechanisms used by mussels to produce robust adhesive threads. Using a range of imaging and spectroscopy techniques, a team led by Tobias Priemel at McGill University in Montreal found that the molluscs release fluid proteins into a network of microchannels in their feet, in coordination with separately stored metal ions.physicsworld.com
