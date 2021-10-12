CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mussels mix proteins and metals to create sticky threads

Physics World
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMussels are famous for their ability to stick to a multitude of surfaces and now researchers in Canada and Germany have identified the molecular mechanisms used by mussels to produce robust adhesive threads. Using a range of imaging and spectroscopy techniques, a team led by Tobias Priemel at McGill University in Montreal found that the molluscs release fluid proteins into a network of microchannels in their feet, in coordination with separately stored metal ions.

physicsworld.com

