Congress & Courts

House To Vote Today on Raising Debt Ceiling

By 24/7 News Source
WIBC.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — House lawmakers will try today to approve an increase of the nation’s debt limit so the federal government can continue operating into December. It’s a short-term solution reached by the Senate last week on a party-line vote after enough Republicans agreed to end a filibuster blocking any limit increase.

AFP

US voting rights push sunk by Republicans

The 2020 US election drew the highest turnout in more than a century, despite a raging pandemic and efforts by Donald Trump and his allies to undermine trust in the voting system. It was declared the most secure election in US history. Yet states across America have spent months leveraging Trump's false claims of a stolen election to introduce restrictive laws that opponents say are an assault on voting rights. The curbs have alarmed civil rights activists and prompted President Joe Biden to issue an 11th-hour plea Wednesday for the soul of the nation -- just as senators were voting against debating the issue. "United States Senate needs to act to protect the sacred constitutional right to vote which is under unrelenting assault by proponents of the Big Lie and Republican governors, secretaries of state, attorneys-general, and state legislatures across the nation," he said in a statement.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheAtlantaVoice

Biden and Harris hit the phones to bolster support on voting bill as Democrats face another GOP roadblock

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have been working the phones to try and bolster support for voting legislation teed up for Senate consideration this week, even as the bill is set to run into a Republican blockade. Biden spoke with Democratic Sens. Raphael Warnock of Georgia and Alex Padilla of California on what a White House official […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
nny360.com

Congress raises debt ceiling; Stefanik rejects measure in party-line vote

WASHINGTON — The House passed a short-term raise for the national debt limit on Tuesday, down strict party lines. With a vote of 219 to 206, House Democrats narrowly approved the measure, which authorized the Senate’s debt limit solution introduced last week. The move raises the national debt limit by $480 billion, allowing the government to continue fulfilling its financial obligations until December.
CONGRESS & COURTS
ksl.com

US House votes to increase debt ceiling limit. Here's how Utah's Republican congressmen voted

WASHINGTON — The House passed a short-term extension of the debt ceiling without a single Republican vote, including those of Utah's four GOP congressmen. The Democratic-controlled House approved a resolution Tuesday night to temporarily raise the government's borrowing limit to $28.9 trillion, averting a fiscal crisis for now but setting up a second showdown in the coming weeks.
UTAH STATE
Mitch Mcconnell
Grand Forks Herald

Reps. Armstrong, Fischbach, Johnson all vote against raising debt ceiling

Upper Midwest Republicans joined with their House GOP colleagues on Tuesday evening to vote against a measure raising the U.S. debt ceiling — even as it passed in a 219-206 vote. Reps. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., and Michelle Fischbach, R-Minn., both expressed frustration with Democratic spending plans. “Democrats continue to push...
CONGRESS & COURTS
#Republicans#Democrats#House
wkok.com

Congressman Keller Votes No on Debt Ceiling

Washington, D.C. – Congressman Fred Keller (PA-12) voted Tuesday night against raising the national debt limit to $28.9 trillion. Following the vote, Keller issued a statement saying that President Biden, Speaker Pelosi, and House Democrats proposed the most expensive spending package in American history, calling for $5.5 trillion in funding to advance a radical, far-left agenda at the expense of America’s taxpayers.
WASHINGTON, DC
US News and World Report

House Poised to Temporarily Raise Debt Ceiling, Avert Default

The House is expected to temporarily raise the debt ceiling in a Tuesday evening vote, averting a potential default less than a week before the U.S. was set to run out of money. After Senate passage of a short-term deal last week, House members briefly returned from recess to vote...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Senate Democrats vote to raise debt ceiling after GOP relents on obstruction

Senate Democrats voted to raise the debt limit until 3 December on Thursday evening, after Republicans backed down and struck a deal to allow the vote to proceed.Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer criticized Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Republicans for playing political brinksmanship and risking default on the nation’s credit. “The solution is for Republicans to either join us in raising the debt limit or stay out of the way and let Democrats address the debt limit ourselves,” Mr Schumer said after the Senate invoked cloture and before the final vote.Mr McConnell and ten other Republicans voted to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
journalistpr.com

Senate Passes Arrangement To Raise Debt Ceiling Into December, Sending Measure To House

Senate passes arrangement to raise obligation roof into December, sending the measure to House. The Senate Thursday night finished a sectarian impasse over the country’s obligation roof that had taken steps to annoy worldwide monetary business sectors, consenting to an impermanent augmentation that predicts one more standoff toward the beginning of December.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

