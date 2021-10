A British pro cyclist has told how he had his bike stolen by a machete-wielding gang in Richmond Park, London. The incident, which took place on Thursday afternoon, left Alexandar Richardson with cuts and grazes after he was thrown off his bike by a motorcycle rider. Writing about it on Instagram, he said that four men wearing balaclavas started to follow him on two motorcycles after he had finished his 3pm training ride. “I knew exactly they wanted to take my bike and started to think what the best thing I could do was,” he wrote. “I turned around at...

