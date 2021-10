The Tour de France 2022 route has been announced and the 109th edition of the race looks like it could be an all-time classic. There's some of the best-known climbs in cycling on the route, including Alpe d'Huez and two ascents of the Col du Galibier on two consecutive days, but it isn't all about the mountains, with cobbles also returning to the Grande Boucle for the first time since 2018 in Roubaix.

CYCLING ・ 6 DAYS AGO