CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Google SVP Offers To "Help" Apple Add RCS Support To iPhones

By Sumit Adhikari
Android Headlines
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoogle has been recently gaining support from wireless carriers in its effort to replace the traditional SMS (Short Message Service) with RCS (Rich Communication Services) as the default messaging service on smartphones. Over the past few months, T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon have all announced their respective plans to adopt RCS. Most Android smartphones are now expected to support the new messaging standard by 2022.

www.androidheadlines.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Android Users Are Being Charged Hundreds After Clicking on This Message

Most smartphone users are aware of the risks that come from downloading or clicking on something whose origins aren't quite clear. But the latest scam, which has been brewing since the end of 2020, may even fool the most tech-savvy among us. Hackers are targeting the 2.5 billion Android users around the world and have already managed to scam millions of them out of hundreds of dollars on their phone bills by having them click on an enticing, seemingly innocuous message. Read on to find out what to avoid saying "yes" to in order to make sure you don't fall victim to this new scam.
CELL PHONES
IBTimes

New Android Virus Hidden In Apps Can Empty Banking Wallets; Uninstall These Apps ASAP

Android users beware! A new trojan that hides in various apps available on Google Play can steal your money using sophisticated techniques. Cybersecurity firm Zimperium claimed the dreadful virus, identified as the GriftHorse Android Trojan, has so far infected 10 million active Android devices. The malicious software has been spotted in over 200 apps in at least 70 different countries.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

T-Mobile customers are receiving spam texts possibly related to August's data breach

On Reddit (via The T-Mo Report) several T-Mobile customers have been targeted by a scam so topical, it was ripped out of the headlines. Some T-Mobile subscribers were unable to use their connected devices yesterday as an outage affected the carrier's network. A clever ploy was quickly put together and a text disseminated that said, "We apologize for the temporary phone outage yesterday."
TECHNOLOGY
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

How to Unlock Android Phones Easily without Passcode

Smartphones these days come with plenty of on-screen log-in methods, and the lock screen is your most important line of defense against any unintended intrusion. There can be moments where you happen to forget a phone’s password/lock pattern, and that’s a precarious situation, to say the least. Another instance could...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Smartphones#Text Messaging#Google Svp Offers#Rcs#T Mobile#At T#Imessage#The Gsm Association
komando.com

Use a Samsung smartphone? Install this security patch now

Technology leaves our privacy and security at risk every day as hackers quickly adjust to new security protocols. This leaves your personal information and your devices at risk. Smartphone manufacturers are constantly working to ensure top-notch security on their devices, but with each update comes new opportunities for your phone to be hacked.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Best Android phones in 2021: Which Android device is right for you?

Apple’s iPhone series is rarely all that surprising. When you get a new iPhone, the overall experience is likely to be very similar to your previous device. Not so on the Android side though. There are Android phones of all shapes and sizes — not to mention different price points. In other words, there should be an Android phone for everyone. But that also means that finding the best Android phones can be a hard task. Of course, that’s why we’ve put together this guide. Samsung Galaxy S21 5G | Factory Unlocked Android Cell Phone | US Version 5G Price: $799.99 Buy Now There are a...
CELL PHONES
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Fake Android security update installs FluBot malware on devices

Another month and another headache for Android users as the tarnished banking Trojan “FluBot” again makes an appearance. This time around it is tricking the users into downloading a phony security update that’s actually disguised as malware itself. Ironically, this download will not heal your device in any way, in fact, it will bring more trouble to the Android ecosystem. If you fall for this trick and click on the message, it will install the FluBot malware, which was earlier disguised as a text message.
CELL PHONES
Digital Camera World

Apple iPhone 13 review

Available at a significantly cheaper price than its “Pro” sibling, the iPhone 13 is a great mid-range offering. With a dual-lens setup and a stylish body design, it’s a good option for those who don’t want to splash the cash on the top-of-the-line iPhone. However, you do lose some photographic nous by going budget, including the ability to shoot in raw format, macro focusing, low light ability and a telephoto lens.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Verizon
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Android Devices
Android Headlines

The New & Improved Pixel Stand Comes With Big Bonuses From Google

The brand new Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro may not ship with an in-box charger but the search giant does have a new and improved Pixel Stand wireless charger to make up for that. That’s based on today’s Pixel-related announcements from Google. Very nearly making up for the fact that the 30W USB-C charger made for this gadget is sold separately.
ELECTRONICS
theprospectordaily.com

Apple releases the new iPhone 13

Apple has officially released its newest generation of iPhones with four different models claiming to have upgraded in design and features. Pre-order sales began Sep. 17 to help customers secure their orders early for delivery or pick up at the nearest Apple store. The new iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and Pro Max release date was set worldwide for Sep. 24.
CELL PHONES
wmleader.com

Google adds a guitar tuner to Search

Smartphones have made it easier than ever to tune your guitar. All you have to do these days is find a decent tuning app or ask Google Assistant to tune your instrument. Now Google has made the process even more painless by launching a chromatic tuner right within Search. The tech giant has told Android Police that it has just rolled out the new Search feature, which can be accessed on pretty much any device.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Apple's iOS 15.1 developer beta 3 adds ProRes to the iPhone 13 Pro

On Wednesday, Apple released iOS 15.1 beta 3 to developers. If you are an iPhone 13 Pro or 13 Pro Max owner, the update adds ProRes video recording to the native Camera app and a new toggle to turn on and off automatic macro photos. Previous iOS 15.1 betas included the ability to add immunization cards, like for COVID-19 vaccinations, to the Wallet app and the ability to use SharePlay.
CELL PHONES
TechSpot

Third-gen Apple iPhone SE will add 5G and A15 SoC, but the design will stay

What just happened? Apple’s third-generation iPhone SE will feature the same industrial design as its predecessor according to a new report out from Japanese Apple blog Macotakara. That means the next phone will retain the same 4.7-inch LCD display and Touch ID-equipped Home button as the current model. It’s under the proverbial hood where the most notable changes will take place.
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

Android executive offers to help Apple deploy RCS messaging

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission when you buy through our links. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — A Google SVP in a tweet Thursday extended an "open invitation" to assist Apple should it choose to support Rich Communication Services (RCS), which is primed to succeed SMS as the next mobile-to-mobile text standard.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Google executive invites Apple to add RCS to the iPhone to end Blue vs. Green bubble war

With several Android users having iMessage envy (the first symptom is jealousy over the blue text bubble used with iOS to iOS iMessages), Google's Rich Communication Services (RCS) offers some of the same features to Android users. Google starting rolling out RCS hoping it would replace the carriers' own texting apps. Unlike SMS, RCS runs through a data network instead of cellular allowing it to be used with Wi-Fi.
CELL PHONES
MacRumors Forums

Google Executive Wants to Help Apple Make Texts Between Android and iPhone Users More Secure

In a tweet, Hiroshi Lockheimer, Google's senior vice president of Android, said that "group chats don't need to break this way," referring to a sub-tweet about the inconvenience Android and ‌iPhone‌ users have in communicating via messages. Alluding to the RCS protocol, Lockheimer goes on to state there is a "Really Clear Solution" and that he is offering an "open invitation to the folks who can make this right," with the "folks" in question being a reference to Apple.
CELL PHONES
Fudzilla

Japanese investigate Apple and Google dominance

Japan’s Fair Trade Commission has said that it will investigate Apple and Google to see if they are using their dominance in the smartphone operating system market to eliminate competition and severely limit consumer options. The watchdog barked that it would be having a word with OS operators, app developers...
BUSINESS
Mac Observer

Do a Google Reverse Image Search on Your iPhone

The Seek app is great for identifying plants and animals in a picture. However, what if you have a picture of something else you want to identify? That’s where a Google reverse image search comes in handy. You can do this straight from your iPhone, so let’s show you how it’s done.
CELL PHONES
pymnts

EMEA Daily: Apple May Face EU Charges Over Blocking Rivals Access to iPhone NFC; Google Pledges $1B to Boost Internet, Startups in Africa

In today’s top Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) news, the European Union could fine Apple $2.7 billion over its near-field communications (NFC) chip technology, and Google pledges $1 billion to boost internet and startups in Africa. Plus, Berlin-based firm Swarm Markets targets the masses of decentralized finance (DeFi) skeptics, Amazon opens its first 4-star store outside the U.S., and Stockholm FinTech Anyfin raises $52 million for German expansion.
NFL
Digital Trends

Apple Watch Series 6 is a steal at Amazon today — but hurry!

If you’re always on the lookout for Apple deals, now’s not the time to relax as retailers are rolling out discounts after Apple’s California Streaming event that unveiled the iPhone 13, 9th-generation iPad, 6th-generation iPad Mini, and Apple Watch Series 7. For shoppers who have been waiting for smartwatch deals, you might want to spring for Apple Watch deals, which include Amazon’s $70 price cut for the GPS, 40mm version of the Apple Watch Series 6, making it more affordable at just $329 compared to its original price of $399.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy