Google SVP Offers To "Help" Apple Add RCS Support To iPhones
Google has been recently gaining support from wireless carriers in its effort to replace the traditional SMS (Short Message Service) with RCS (Rich Communication Services) as the default messaging service on smartphones. Over the past few months, T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon have all announced their respective plans to adopt RCS. Most Android smartphones are now expected to support the new messaging standard by 2022.www.androidheadlines.com
