Rising IndyCar star Colton Herta could take the final spot on the Formula 1 grid for 2022 if a proposed takeover of the Alfa Romeo team comes off.American motorsport operation Andretti Autosport, led by former F1 driver Michael Andretti, is believed to be in the closing stages of talks to buy-out the Swiss outfit. No deal has been agreed yet, but final talks are scheduled for the US Grand Prix in Texas in two weeks’ time.21-year-old Herta currently drives for the Andretti team in IndyCar, the top level of open-wheel motorsport in the United States, and is the youngest ever...

