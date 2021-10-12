CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What's next for the Raiders?

WWLP 22News
 10 days ago

www.wwlp.com

NESN

Nathan Eovaldi Describes What Xander Bogaerts Means To Red Sox

Boston Red Sox pitcher Nathan Eovaldi has high praise for teammate Xander Bogaerts. The shortstop was a huge contributor to the team long before the 2021 season, even despite the slump that plagued him before the playoffs. That continued Friday night in Game 2 of the American League Division Series, where he batted 3-for-5 with two runs and two RBIs and a homer against the Tampa Bay Rays.
MLB
Sports Illustrated

The Red Sox Demoralized the Astros. Now What?

Well, things are looking pretty bleak right now for the Astros. They didn’t necessarily need to win Monday night’s Game 3 at Fenway Park. Falling behind 2–1 in a best-of-seven series isn’t that bad. At a minimum, all they had to do was this: Win one of the three games in Boston to send the series ...
MLB
CBS Boston

Christian Vazquez Says There Will Be An ALCS Game 7: ‘We’re Going To Play Two Games In Houston’

BOSTON (CBS) — After dropping Game 5 of the ALCS on Wednesday night, the Red Sox face a must-win situation Friday night in Houston if they want to keep their season alive. Boston catcher Christian Vazquez is supremely confident that the Red Sox will do just that, and force a deciding Game 7 against the Astros on Saturday night. “We’re going to play two games in Houston,” the Red Sox backstop said following Wednesday’s 9-1 loss at Fenway Park. “For a fact. For sure, yeah.” The Red Sox held a 2-1 series lead after two dominant wins in Games 2 and 3. Boston...
MLB
CBS Boston

Red Sox Remain Confident Their Offense Can Turn Things Up Again In ALCS

BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox left for Houston on Thursday, and they’ll either return to Boston to prepare for the World Series or to clean out their lockers for the offseason. Boston manager Alex Cora is confident that it will be the former rather than the latter, despite his team’s struggles at the plate over the last two games. The Astros have taken a 3-2 series lead in the ALCS, winning each of the last two games in Boston. Now the Red Sox have to go to Houston and win two straight, starting Friday night with Game 6. A win and...
MLB
FanSided

Kyle Schwarber’s sarcasm further endears him to Red Sox fans at first base (Video)

Kyle Schwarber is known more for his bat than his glove, but that doesn’t mean he can’t respect a good, ol’ fashion first-base putout. After making a tough error in the previous inning, Schwarber celebrated a routine play with a sarcastic fist pump and hat tip to the Fenway Park crowd. It’s officially the playoffs in Boston.
MLB
CBS Boston

Here’s The Red Sox-Astros Schedule For The ALCS

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Red Sox advanced to the ALCS in dramatic fashion. Now they’ll face the Houston Astros in a rematch of the 2018 American League Championship Series. Houston advanced after beating the Chicago White Sox in four games in their ALDS series, which concluded Tuesday afternoon with a 10-1 Astros win in Chicago. The Red Sox will be opening the American League Championship Series on the road, as a result of their spot in the postseason as the Wild Card team. Boston went 2-5 against Houston in the regular season. Here’s when the ALCS will be played. Game 1: Friday, Oct. 15, at Houston Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 16, at Houston Game 3: Monday, Oct. 18, at Fenway Park Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 19, at Fenway Park Game 5 (if necessary): Wednesday, Oct. 20, at Fenway Park Game 6 (if necessary): Friday, Oct. 22, at Houston Game 7 (if necessary): Saturday, Oct. 23, at Houston
MLB
CBS Boston

‘It Was Flying At Everybody’: Red Sox Fan Makes Incredible Catch After Bat Shatters

BOSTON (CBS) — There have been some pretty solid plays in the field during the Red Sox-Astros ALCS. But the catch of the series may belong to a Red Sox fan early in Game 5 at Fenway Park. Boston third baseman Rafael Devers led off the bottom of the second inning on Wednesday by grounding out to first. It was a pretty harmless ground-out, but Devers’ bat exploded on his swing, sending shards of it everywhere. A piece of a shattered bat flew into the crowd at Fenway and a fan made an incredible catch. pic.twitter.com/dKPFqhdhZv — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 20,...
MLB
CBS Boston

Red Sox Fan Walking To Bleacher Bar Snags Xander Bogaerts Home Run Ball

BOSTON (CBS) – Anthony Espinal was headed to Bleacher Bar at Fenway Park to watch the Red Sox play Game 4 of the American League Championship Series when the roar of the crowd caught his attention. It was the bottom of the first inning. Fans were reacting to a go-ahead home run that had just left Xander Bogaerts’ bat and was sailing over the Green Monster. “We were walking to the Bleacher Bar and we heard the roar of the fans. Some guy points up. I look up and I see the ball. I’m like ‘Someone’s going to be lucky enough to...
MLB
CBS Boston

‘Groundhog Day’: Zack Greinke Chased Early, As Astros’ ‘Recurring Nightmare’ Strikes Again

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — On just seven pitches, Zack Greinke had two outs. Dusty Baker may have even breathed a slight sigh of relief. With Houston’s starting pitchers failing to even begin to go deep in any of the previous three games this series, the 72-year-old Astros manager entered Tuesday night’s Game 4 hoping to ride the 37-year-old Greinke for as long as the right-hander could go. The early returns were positive, but then things got rough. And after recording just one out in the second inning, Greinke’s night was over. The Astros trailed by a run. In the first inning,...
MLB
CBS Boston

Red Sox Bats Go Ice Cold In Game 5 Of ALCS

BOSTON (CBS) — What a dud. The once powerful Red Sox offense has gone missing, and Boston is now on the brink of elimination in the ALCS. The Red Sox bats mustered just three hits in Wednesday night’s 9-1 loss to the Astros, giving the Fenway Park crowd very little to cheer for in Game 5. The Boston offense made Houston starter Framber Valdez look like a Cy Young winner, as he needed just 93 pitches to shut down the Red Sox for eight innings. He allowed only one run in his dominant outing, just five nights after Boston chased him...
MLB
KXAN

Astros awaken for 7 in 9th, beat Boston to tie ALCS 2-2

Six outs from falling behind 3-1 in the best-of-seven series and facing a Game 5 in Fenway Park — where Boston hadn’t lost all postseason — the AL West champions instead guaranteed themselves at least one game back in Houston.
MLB
WWLP 22News

Highlights from Red Sox and Astros game, preview of game 6

(WWLP) - The Red Sox now find themselves in a win or go home situation. Down 3 games to 2 to the Houston Astros with the American League Championship Series heading back to Houston for Game 6 Friday night.
MLB
CBS Boston

Astros Have To Hope Zack Greinke Can Pull Off A Miracle Vs. Red Sox In Game 4

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — The pitching situation for Dusty Baker and the Houston Astros has gone from bad to worse in an instant. After using eight pitchers in Game 1, five pitchers in Game 2, and six pitchers in Game 3, the Astros’ pitching staff is a bit taxed. That’s what happens when you get 5.1 combined innings from your three starters. As such, Baker is calling upon Zack Greinke to start Tuesday night’s Game 4 at Fenway Park. And it feels like more of a Hail Mary than anything else. “Just as long as he can go,” Baker said when...
MLB
CBS Boston

Rowdy Red Sox Fans Disrupt FS1 Postgame Show With A-Rod, David Ortiz At Fenway Park

BOSTON (CBS) — If you thought that Red Sox fans might have calmed down a bit after the six-run explosion in the second inning of Monday night’s ALCS Game 3, well, you were met with quite a surprise when the postgame show on Lansdowne Street kicked off on FS1. After the Red Sox’ 12-3 victory to take a 2-1 series lead over the Astros, fans poured out of Fenway Park to see Boston legend David Ortiz on stage with fellow co-hosts Alex Rodriguez and Frank Thomas, along with host Kevin Burkhardt. These fans were excited, these fans were rowdy, and Ortiz...
MLB
CBS Boston

Astros Rally, Blow It Open In Game 4 To Tie ALCS With Red Sox

BOSTON (CBS) — For much of Tuesday night’s Game 4, the Red Sox appeared poised to take a 3-1 series lead. But then, the Astros rallied. Then they blew it open. Houston entered the eighth inning while trailing 2-1, but when they were done hitting in the ninth, they led 9-2. That held as the final score. Now, the ALCS is all tied up at two games apiece. The Astros took a 3-2 lead with two outs in the top of the ninth. With Nathan Eovaldi working an inning of relief, Carlos Correa sent a fly ball deep to right field, over the...
MLB
silverandblackpride.com

Raiders poll: What do the Raiders do next?

In perhaps the biggest story in team history, popular Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden resigned suddenly and in disgrace on Monday night after the emergence of several controversial emails. Gruden returned to the organization in 2018 amid great excitement but now he is gone and the team must move...
NFL
8 News Now

What’s next for the Raiders after Gruden’s resignation?

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Where do the Raiders go from here with much of the season still ahead? 8 News Now Sports Director takes a closer look at the Raiders’ future, on the heels of Head Coach Jon Gruden’s resignation. Former Raiders player and former head of Nevada’s NAACP Frank Hawkins, spoke on Monday night […]
NFL
WWLP

Astros awaken for 7 in 9th, beat Boston 9-2 to tie ALCS 2-2

BOSTON (AP) — Jose Altuve hit a tying home run in the eighth inning and the Houston offense awakened with seven runs in the ninth on Tuesday night as the Astros came back to beat the Boston Red Sox 9-2, evening the AL Championship Series at two games apiece. Six outs from falling behind 3-1 […]
MLB

