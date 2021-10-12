CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texarkana, TX

Be Cautious of Sinkhole on U.S. Highway 67 in Texarkana UPDATE

By Mario Garcia
KOSY 790AM
KOSY 790AM
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The first thing I thought of when I heard about this is that new NBC-TV show La Brea where a huge sinkhole opens up in the middle of Los Angeles and a bunch of people fall through it to another dimension. The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) and the City...

kosy790am.com

Comments / 0

Related
KOSY 790AM

TAPD Drug Take-Back Program Saturday October 23

It's time for the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department's annual event of the Drug Take-Back Program coming up this Saturday, October 23. This is a Great Way to Make Sure Old Medications Don't Get into the Wrong Hands. Do you have some old prescription drugs sitting around in your bathroom medicine...
TEXARKANA, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Texarkana, TX
Texarkana, TX
Traffic
Texarkana, TX
Government
Local
Texas Traffic
KOSY 790AM

5 Cool Things To Do This Weekend In Texarkana

From great live music at local restaurants to great spooky things to do this weekend. You can truly find it all in Texarkana. 1. All of the live music in Texarkana in one place. No matter what type of music you like you can find some great live music at your favorite spot in Texarkana this weekend.
TEXARKANA, AR
KOSY 790AM

Officer Involved Shooting At Popular Texarkana Restaurant

Last night, Wednesday, October 13, at around 7:30 in the evening there was a shooting that took place at a popular restaurant in downtown Texarkana. According to the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department's press release:. around 7:30 pm, there was an officer-involved shooting inside Zapata’s Restaurant, located at 217 Walnut Street...
TEXARKANA, AR
KOSY 790AM

Texarkana-Area COVID-19 Numbers for October 12

(AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order Monday to prohibit any entity, including private business, from enforcing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate on workers and called on state lawmakers to pass a similar ban into law. The Republican Governor previously sought to ban state and local governments from enforcing a ban but had not stepped into rules businesses set for their workers. It was not immediately clear if the latest order would face a quick court challenge.
TEXARKANA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Highway#Sinkhole#Weather#Nbc#La Brea#Texarkana Water Utilities#Txdot#Ar State Line
KOSY 790AM

Looking for a Job in the Medical Field? Recruitment Event Oct. 20

Wadley Regional Medical Center in Texarkana will be hosting a recruitment event at Brewster’s on the Boulevard at 4303 Texas Blvd #2 on Wednesday, October 20. From 10 AM - 2 PM, representatives from the Wadley Human Resources department will be on-site to answer questions about Wadley and available job opportunities. Drop-in for a cup of coffee and conversation with Wadley staff members.
TEXARKANA, AR
KOSY 790AM

Major Interstate 30 Closure This Weekend In Texarkana

There is road construction going on on Interstate 30 that you need to know about before the weekend. Texarkana Interstate 30 will be closed on Sunday from 7 am until 12 pm. The closure will be the Westbound lanes near the Flyover on 369 between Richmond Road and University Drive.
TEXARKANA, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
KOSY 790AM

These 5 Vehicles Are The Most Stolen In Arkansas

The latest information is out on stolen vehicles in the United States and those folks in Arkansas better look out if you own the most stolen vehicle in the state. If you are like I am you get attached to your car. It's like a member of the family. Heck, some people even name their cars. But what if your car was stolen? Imagine the hassle of getting it back or finding a new one to replace what was taken from you. Did you know that vehicle theft has gone up 13 percent in 2020 over the totals from 2019?
ARKANSAS STATE
KOSY 790AM

A&W Returns to Hot Springs! What About Texarkana?

I was in Hot Springs recently when I noticed an A&W right off the loop and immediately it began bringing back memories of when Texarkana used to have two A&W's. Back in the 60s and 70s, the A&W Root Beer stand was located at the corner of Hickory and 9th Street. It was a place where teenagers gathered and cruised around on the weekend, reminding me a lot of Mel's in the movie American Grafitti. I guess you could say, it was that era's Sonic Drive-In. You would pull up in a stall and wait for the carhop to come out and take your order, no red buttons to push back then. One of their signature drinks of course was their famous root beer served in a cold Frosted Glass mug, so delicious. When I was a kid my mother would always buy me and my brother a baby mug to take home, I've still got one somewhere. Sure you can buy their root beer in a can or bottle but it's just not the same as getting that fresh frosty mug taste.
TEXARKANA, AR
KOSY 790AM

TexAmericas Center Hires GM of Rail Operations

TexAmericas Center (TAC) has hired Darrell Thompson, a three-decade veteran of the railroad industry, as their new General Manager of Railroad and Transload Operations. This is a new position at TexAmericas Center and is aimed at further expanding rail and transload operations and tenants. Thompson brings with him experience in...
TEXARKANA, AR
KOSY 790AM

Three Arkansas Spooky Destinations Listed as ‘Must See’ in The US

Ready to get a little creeped out? There is a cemetery in Arkansas that made a list of spooky destinations that are a 'must see' along with two other sites. The article by promoversreviews.com listed spooky destinations in every state that people might not know about but are totally worth checking out. Arkansas had three places on the list and one of the spots isn't too far from Texarkana.
TEXARKANA, AR
KOSY 790AM

Creepiest Most Haunted Places in Texas – Our List

Ghost hunters should love some of these places to possibly capture a little paranormal action. Most of these places take some serious drive time to cross the state to get to, like Presidio La Bahia in Goliad, the Littlefield House in Austin, or the White Sanitarium in Wichita Falls. However, for us, The Grove in Jefferson, Texas is only about an hour's drive from Texarkana, is included in this list of the Creepiest Most Haunted Places in Texas.
TEXAS STATE
KOSY 790AM

KOSY 790AM

Texarkana, AR
1K+
Followers
561
Post
269K+
Views
ABOUT

KOSY 790AM plays the best Gospel music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kosy790am.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy