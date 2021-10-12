The Bills #1 On Both Sides Of The Ball

NASHVILLE – Grading the Buffalo Bills in their 34-31 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Monday night at Nissan Stadium. Failed when it needed to come through the most. Whether it was loose footing or a blown block, the Bills couldn’t gain the 6 inches they needed on fourth down in the dying seconds when quarterback Josh Allen was stuffed for no gain. That’s a failure that is going to stick with the team for at least the next couple of weeks. As a whole, the running game got little going. Devin Singletary had a solid, 14-yard gain on the first drive, but that was easily the team’s longest gain of the night on the ground. Singletary carried just five times for 27 yards, which made him the leading rusher over Allen (nine attempts for 26 yards) and Zack Moss (eight carries for 24 yards). The Bills finished with 82 yards on 23 rushing attempts, well less than their season average of 140.4 coming into the game.

