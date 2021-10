Several celebrities have spoken out recently about struggling with a mental health disorder that makes people obsess over their bodies. Actor Kumail Nanjiani recently talked to Vulture about getting incredibly muscular for his role as a superhero in Eternals, and how the aftermath made him think constantly about his body. "The way I look has been way too important to me," Nanjiani said. He ended up seeing a therapist regularly, learning that he had developed body dysmorphia at some point, which made him think he looked different from the way the world perceived him. Nanjiani said that, at one point, he fixated on so-called problem areas with his body to the point where he would spend hours scrolling through photos of bodybuilders for inspiration.

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO