The Suncoast waits for a stronger cold front

Overnight, once again, will have a mainly starry sky as lows hold in the upper 40s to upper 50s. Thursday will start off sunny, but clouds will be on the increase ahead of a cold front. Any storms in the Ohio Valley will be weakening as they reach our forecast area, and in fact, most of the activity will likely fall apart as they cross the Allegany Front and the Blue Ridge Mountains. A few showers may survive to the Blue Ridge and across northern Maryland during the dinnertime hours as the front pushes through overnight. On Friday, the front will be south of the area, but it will remain dry even though there will be plenty of clouds around. Temperatures will run about 5-10 degrees cooler behind the frontal passage but will still likely be a little above normal for this time of year.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 21 HOURS AGO