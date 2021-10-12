CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Suncoast waits for a stronger cold front

Cover picture for the articleSARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The average date for the first blast of cooler air that would lower our temperatures below 60 degrees is in about seven days. However, currently, there is no really cooler air in sight for the Suncoast. We will however see a near miss this weekend as a cold front will stall over us.

