After almost 50 years as a band teacher, he retired, but wait a minute!
METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) – Like a symphony that takes time, Mike Genevay takes his time.
And he’s got the time.
After almost 50 years as a band teacher, Mike retired.
But wait a minute.
WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood says Mike’s baton still has the beat.
He’s been a leader of the band for almost half a century.
He left his last job at Haynes Academy on a high note.
And just as he retired, he’ll be back.
Working Wednesday afternoons with the jazz band.
