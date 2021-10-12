CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Orleans, LA

After almost 50 years as a band teacher, he retired, but wait a minute!

By with photojournalist Justin Abshire, Wild Bill Wood
WGNO
WGNO
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mvp8N_0cOc4FGb00

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) – Like a symphony that takes time, Mike Genevay takes his time.

And he’s got the time.

After almost 50 years as a band teacher, Mike retired.

But wait a minute.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood says Mike’s baton still has the beat.

He’s been a leader of the band for almost half a century.

He left his last job at Haynes Academy on a high note.

And just as he retired, he’ll be back.

Working Wednesday afternoons with the jazz band.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Sports
City
Metairie, LA
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Entertainment
New Orleans, LA
Entertainment
WGNO

Louisiana Gaming Control Board considering FanDuel application

UPDATE: This livestream has ended, a video of the session will be posted shortly. BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Sports betting is on the docket at the Louisiana State Capitol on Thursday. Starting at 10 a.m., the Louisiana Gaming Control Board is meeting in House Committee Room 6. The Louisiana State Legislature provided a rundown […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz Band#Haynes Academy
WGNO

WATCH: Lake Charles mayor speaking at Rotary Club

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Lake Charles Mayor Nicholas E. Hunter is in the Capital City on Wednesday. Mayor Hunter is going to speak about the city he leads at the Rotary Club of Baton Rouge. Hunter has lived in the Lake Area his entire life. Mayor Hunter has accomplished a lot in his life […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WGNO

WGNO

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
338K+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy