Video Games

Epic Games Is Reportedly Considering Making a Fortnite Movie

By Adele Ankers
IGN
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEpic Games is reportedly considering making a Fortnite feature film as part of the company's plans to expand into wider media. A report from The Information claims that discussions have already taken place over the prospect of a Fortnite film adaptation. Those talks have also reportedly formed part of a broader conversation at Epic about the possibility of "launching an entertainment division focused on scripted video programming" as a way to diversify the studio's brands.

