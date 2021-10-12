Epic Games Is Reportedly Considering Making a Fortnite Movie
Epic Games is reportedly considering making a Fortnite feature film as part of the company's plans to expand into wider media. A report from The Information claims that discussions have already taken place over the prospect of a Fortnite film adaptation. Those talks have also reportedly formed part of a broader conversation at Epic about the possibility of "launching an entertainment division focused on scripted video programming" as a way to diversify the studio's brands.www.ign.com
