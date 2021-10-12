Epic Games Is Reportedly Considering Making a Fortnite Movie

Fortnite has become not only one of the biggest games of all time, but it is now stretching into other venues of entertainment as well. Between the constant movie crossovers and now clothing crossovers as well, it seems there is no real end in sight for how far Fortnite can reach. This has become even more evident as the rumor mill is now in action about the possibility of a Fortnite movie coming to fruition. While nothing has been confirmed yet, the creative juices are definitely flowing over at Epic, and with the recent news involving the company, it’s clear something big is in the works.

