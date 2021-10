Buckingham Palace is one of many world landmarks at risk of succumbing to sea level rise if countries do not take urgent action to cut back on emissions and build stronger flood defences, a new study suggests.Using high-resolution projections, the research warns that London, Glasgow and Bristol are among cities across the world facing “unprecedented” threats from sea level rise over timescales of decades to centuries as a result of the climate crisis.If global temperatures reach 4C above pre-industrial levels, sea level rise could threaten land supporting up to 1 billion people over the coming centuries, the research finds.However,...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 9 DAYS AGO