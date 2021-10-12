CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Fall bops to stream while sipping your pumpkin foam cold-brew in Leavey

By BELLA DURGIN-JOHNSON AND NORA MILLER
Daily Trojan
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat an autumn it has been for the music industry. Whether it be the popularity contest between Kanye West and Drake or the increasingly virality of smaller artists due to TikTok, several old and new musicians have made their mark on the industry — just in time for Grammy nominations on Nov. 23. Fall 2021 has marked the music creation’s continuation during a time where touring, festivals and other in-person activities remain uncertain.

dailytrojan.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Celine Dion shares health update as she announces heartbreaking news

Celine Dion left fans heartbroken as she announced a devastating health update that ultimately led to some very sad news. The singer shared a statement on her Instagram where she revealed that due to unfortunate developments in her health, the opening of her new Las Vegas residency would be delayed.
CELEBRITIES
thebrag.com

Madonna praises Billie Eilish for embracing her sexuality: “we still live in a very sexist world”

Madonna, never one to shy away from embracing divine female sensuality, has sung the praises of Billie Eilish and her style evolution. In March, Billie Eilish unveiled her dramatic aesthetic transformation; ditching her signature toxic green and black dye job for bleach blonde bombshell locks; the baggy, androgynous streetwear for form-fitting, old school glamour corsets.
MUSIC
WWD

Maeve Reilly Talks Megan Fox’s ‘Sexy,’ ‘Rock ‘n’ Roll’ Style and Coordinating With Machine Gun Kelly

Click here to read the full article. If anyone is having a big year for style, it’s Megan Fox. From her naked Mugler dress at the MTV VMAs to her scorching red cutout Peter Dundas gown at the Met Gala to her bright pink, Barbie-inspired Mach & Mach jumpsuit at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, the actress has elevated her red carpet and street style again and again.More from WWDHalloween 2021 Pop Culture-inspired CostumesPhotos of the Best Men's Fashion at the 2021 EmmysBackstage at David Koma Spring 2022 In the last few months, Fox’s outfits have caused constant frenzies on the internet, with...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Kacey Musgraves
Person
Kehlani
Person
Ruston Kelly
Person
Lil Uzi Vert
Person
Meek Mill
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Drake
AceShowbiz

Kelly Rowland Says She'll 'Never Understand' Why Her Recent Interaction With Jay-Z Went Viral

The former member of Destiny's Child and the 'Empire State of Mind' hitmaker come across each other when they attend 'The Harder They Fall' premiere in Los Angeles. AceShowbiz - Kelly Rowland was left baffled after her recent interaction with Jay-Z at "The Harder They Fall" premiere went viral. When addressing the matter, the former Destiny's Child member admitted that she will "never understand" what's the big deal about it.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Industry#Pumpkin#Bop#Tiktok#Apple Music And Billboard
thedailytexan.com

ACL Liveshot: Miley Cyrus ‘Can’t Be Tamed’

When 8 p.m. rolls around at Zilker Park Friday night, chants erupt from the crowd of thousands. The intro to “We Can’t Stop” plays as flashing lights and spotlights beam into the crowd. After a drawn out opening, Cyrus struts on stage in a bright pink bodysuit and knee high heels, drawing screams from the crowd as people push forward for a closer look at their icon.
THEATER & DANCE
rolling out

Summer Walker reveals new album release from a parking lot? (video)

After not being allowed inside the BET Hip Hop Awards on Friday, Oct. 1, Summer Walker announced in a video that fans can expect a new album from her in November. “They wouldn’t let me in due to COVID restrictions,” explained Walker. The singer has been quite vocal online about her skepticism about the COVID-19 vaccine and vaccinated people in general.
CELEBRITIES
MLive

MTV reality show star, 25, stabbed to death

A reality television star has died as a result of a stabbing incident over the weekend in California, according to a news report. TMZ is reporting that Chris Pearson, 25, who was a contestant on MTV’s “Ex on the Beach,” was stabbed during an altercation around 2 a.m. Sunday and was transported to a hospital, but died around 3:30 a.m. from his injuries.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Raven-Symoné Admits She Broke Up With Her Now-Wife Miranda Maday 8 Yrs. Ago Before 2020 Wedding: ‘I Messed Up’

Raven-Symoné & Miranda Maday’s love story is tumultuous, but Miranda revealed on the HL podcast she ‘always knew’ that Raven was ‘her person.’. Raven-Symoné and Miranda Maday’s love story goes quite far back, when the two met several years ago at a karaoke event and locked eyes. “I just walked up I was like, ‘Hi, how are you? Nice to see you, pretty eyes.’ And we actually didn’t leave each other’s side for like a good week or two after that,” Raven recalled on the HollywoodLife Podcast. The actress was planning a move to New York shortly after the two met and invited Miranda, a social media manager, to join her. However, it was just a short time later that the now-married faced a hiccup in their fairytale. “Sometimes you live in your child’s brain for so long until that right person comes along and shakes you out of your normal programming, and I couldn’t take it because I’m a wreck. So I broke up with her, and she was mad at me for good,” Raven recalled.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Music
HipHopDX.com

Bobby Shmurda Gets Clowned For 'Twerking' In New Video Snippet

It seems like Bobby Shmurda‘s buzz is threatening to fizzle out as the wait for new music continues. On Monday (October 18), Bobby took to his Instagram to tease his second single since returning home from prison — tentatively titled “Trapping Is a Sport” — and many fans aren’t feeling it.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Beyoncé Shares the Gorgeous Pics JAY-Z Took of Her in Italy

Beyoncé and JAY-Z are living La Vita Bella in Italy. The couple has been enjoying a luxurious vacation in the European country and on Tuesday, Bey took to Instagram to share some photos her husband took of her while out in Venice. In the pics, the 40-year-old singer is wearing...
CELEBRITIES
flickprime.com

Khloe & Tristan attending Kourtney’s engagement spark possibility of rekindling romance

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s engagement in Montecito, California was attended by their household and shut ones, together with Khloe Kardashian’s former companion Tristan Thompson. Despite separating from one another, some time in the past, Thompson and Khloe co-parent their daughter, True, collectively. Tristan additionally reportedly walked in with Khloe...
MONTECITO, CA
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez Hops on the Catsuit Trend in a Hot Pink Leotard & Cinderella Wedges

Jennifer Lopez broke out two of this season’s biggest trends for her newest DSW campaign. Debuting yesterday, the “Maid in Manhattan” actress showed off pieces from her new JLo Jennifer Lopez for DSW collection in glam fall style. For one look from the video game-inspired photoshoot, Lopez modeled a glittering pink catsuit; the spaghetti-strap number comes courtesy of designer Vrettos Vrettakos custom-made for the singer. Lopez’s own new capsule comes accompanied by a “Hit Play” campaign that encourages optimism and playfulness through style. The campaign even introduces Lopez’s first-ever 8-bit interactive video game as a fun incentive to interplay with her brand...
THEATER & DANCE
HipHopDX.com

Ex-BMF Leader JBo Drags Rapper Bleu DaVinci For 50 Cent Threats

50 Cent’s latest STARZ television series, Black Mafia Family, is in full swing, but some former members of the drug trafficking and money laundering empire aren’t that excited about it. Rapper Bleu DaVinci, who was the sole artist on the BMF Entertainment label in the early 2000s, warned 50 Cent...
CELEBRITIES
Wide Open Country

Watch Kane Brown's Daughter Adorably Dance to Her Dad's Music

Oh my goodness, Kane Brown's daughter certainly has better moves than I do! The country singer's 2-year-old daughter, Kingsley Rose Brown, was caught dancing away to her dad's music while Brown's band was playing a song during their soundcheck. You can see Brown standing close by to his daughter, dancing along with her and encouraging her to shake what her momma gave her.
THEATER & DANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy