Fall bops to stream while sipping your pumpkin foam cold-brew in Leavey
What an autumn it has been for the music industry. Whether it be the popularity contest between Kanye West and Drake or the increasingly virality of smaller artists due to TikTok, several old and new musicians have made their mark on the industry — just in time for Grammy nominations on Nov. 23. Fall 2021 has marked the music creation’s continuation during a time where touring, festivals and other in-person activities remain uncertain.dailytrojan.com
Comments / 0