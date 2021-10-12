CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paul McCartney Says John Lennon ‘Instigated’ Beatles Breakup

By Corey Irwin
 9 days ago
Paul McCartney has set the record straight regarding the breakup of the Beatles. “I didn’t instigate the split. That was our Johnny coming in one day and saying, ‘I’m leaving the group’,” the rocker explained, referring to his legendary bandmate, John Lennon. While several factors played a role in the...

