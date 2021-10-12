Six Latinx Marvel characters that could get their own MCU film

The trailer for ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ just dropped, but it feels like something is missing from the friendly neighborhood superhero. The rumors swirl, the fans speculate nonstop and every comment from the creators sends the internet into a frenzy — you can thank the recently released trailer for the madness. “Spider-Man: No Way Home” contains excitement that can only be compared to some of the best-selling movies of all time. While this excitement seems justified, the upcoming release of this movie begs a few questions about Spider-Man’s adventure through the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) so far. Many are enamored by the spectacle of the next film and perhaps that makes them somewhat blind to the actual character development that has occurred thus far with Tom Holland’s Spider-Man. This story of multi-versal mayhem will surely be incredible, nostalgic and the most creative Spider-Man movie yet. But am I the only one who feels like the MCU’s Spider-Man is missing something?

