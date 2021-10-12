CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
GitLab eyes nearly $10 billion valuation in IPO after boosting price range

(Reuters) – Software development company GitLab Inc on Tuesday raised the target price range for its U.S. initial public offering, lifting its aimed valuation to nearly $10 billion. (Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

China Evergrande shares set to slide 10.5% after $2.6 billion deal collapses

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Shares of China Evergrande Group are set to fall 10.5% on Thursday after a deal to sell a $2.6 billion stake in its property services unit fell through, in the latest blow to the developer whose massive debt woes have rattled global markets. Evergrande Property Services...
Barclays Q3 profit doubles amid global deal frenzy

LONDON (Reuters) -Barclays reported a doubling of third quarter profits, beating market expectations, as it followed Wall Street rivals in reaping bumper investment banking fees from a surge in advisory mandates and equities trading. The British bank on Thursday reported profit before tax of 2 billion pounds ($2.76 billion) for...
Moscow Exchange expects four more IPOs by year-end

MOSCOW (Reuters) – The Moscow Exchange expects four initial public offerings (IPOs) by the end of the year, Oleg Vyugin, chairman of the supervisory board of Russia’s largest bourse, said on Thursday. A post-pandemic economic recovery and a stock market surge to record highs are fuelling a pick-up in listings...
Freeport quarterly profit jumps on higher copper prices

(Reuters) -Miner Freeport-McMoRan Inc reported a quarterly profit on Thursday that more than tripled, helped by higher copper prices and an increase in demand for the metal. Copper prices have been rising this year, with analysts optimistic that demand for the metal will increase with a recovery of the global economy.
Pernod Ricard Q1 sales beat forecasts on strong demand in China, U.S

PARIS (Reuters) -French spirits maker Pernod Ricard said it expected sales growth to continue through its 2022 fiscal year, although it could moderate a touch, after strong demand in China, the United States and India helped it deliver a forecast-beating 20% growth in the first quarter. Pernod, the world’s second-biggest...
Takewaway.com shares dip on investor day as growth target disappoints

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – Just Eat Takeaway.com shares fell more than 3% in early Amsterdam trading on Thursday after the company released strategy information and targets ahead of an investor meeting. Takeaway, the largest transatlantic food ordering and delivery service, has seen its shares drop 25% this year after New York...
Goldman Sachs, Freshfields working on possible Porsche IPO -manager magazin

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Investment bank Goldman Sachs and law firm Freshfields are among advisors working on a possible listing of Volkswagen’s luxury unit Porsche AG, manager magazin reported on Thursday, without saying where it obtained the information. Goldman and Freshfields both declined to comment. Volkswagen had no immediate comment. People...
Private equity buys into Italian fintech TAS Group, launches bid

MILAN (Reuters) – Italian fintech company TAS Group said on Thursday a vehicle controlled by European private equity firm Gilde would launch a takeover bid for its shares at 2.2 euros each after taking control of its top shareholder. Gilde Buy Out Partners aims to delist TAS Group from the...
P10 opens slightly above, then seesaws around the IPO price

P10 Inc. received a somewhat lackluster reception on its public debut, as the Texas-based alternative asset management company's stock opened on the NYSE just 0.8% above the $12 IPO price, the seesawed around that price. The company raised $138.0 million as it sold 11.5 million Class A shares in its initial public offering, which the company said overnight priced at $12 a share, or below the expected range of between $14 and $16 a share. Selling shareholders sold raised $102.0 million as they sold 8.5 million shares in the IPO. The stock's first NYSE trade was at $12.10 at 11:23 a.m. Eastern for about 1.3 million shares. With a total of about 117.16 million Class A and Class B shares outstanding expected after the IPO, the stock's first trade values the company at about $1.42 billion. The stock has traded within a range of $12.70 to $11.27 since the open, and was recently changing hands up 0.1% at $12.01. The company debuted on a day that the Renaissance IPO ETF was rising 0.7% in midday trading while the S&P 500 slipped 0.1%.
Enfusion stock opens 18% above IPO price to value investment management software company at $2.3 billion

Enfusion Inc. was well received on its Wall Street debut, as the Chicago-based investment management software company's stock opened 17.6% above its IPO price. The company raised $260.5 million as it sold 15.32 million Class A shares in its initial public offering, which the company said overnight priced at $17 a share, at the top of the expected range of between $15 and $17 a share. Selling shareholders raised $58.3 million as they sold 3.43 million shares in the IPO. The stock's first trade on the NYSE was at $20.00 at 11:16 a.m. Eastern for about 2.3 million shares. With a total of about 113.05 million Class A and Class B shares outstanding expected after the IPO, the stock's first trade values the company at about $2.26 billion. The stock has pared some gains since the open to recently trade up 17.1% at $19.90. The company debuted on a day that the Renaissance IPO ETF rose 0.8% in midday trading while the S&P 500 slipped 0.1%.
Portillo's stock debuts with a 30% gain after Chicago street food company raises $405.4 million in IPO

Portillo's Inc. received a nice ovation in its public debut Thursday, as the Chicago street food company's stock opened 30% above its IPO price, and then rose further. The company raised $405.4 million as it sold 20.27 million shares in its initial public offering, which the company said overnight priced at $20 a share, or at the top of the expected range of between $17 and $20 a share. The stock's first trade on the Nasdaq was at $26.00 at 10:59 a.m. ET for 2.46 million shares. It has edged higher since to trade up 32.6% at $26.52, representing a market capitalization of about $1.9 billion, according to FactSet. The company's upbeat debut came on a day of relatively strong investor interest in IPOs, as the Renaissance IPO ETF surged 1.2% in morning trading while the S&P 500 slipped 0.1%.
Netflix stock slumps after earnings as Deutsche Bank downgrades, but most analysts boost price targets

Shares of Netflix Inc. slumped 2.3% in premarket trading, as investors expressed disappointment that the streaming video giant's third-quarter results and subscriber guidance didn't beat expectations by enough. That said, no less than 19 of the 48 analysts surveyed by FactSet raised their stock price targets and one lowered their target, while Deutsche Bank's Bryan Kraft went as far as downgrading the stock. Kraft cut his rating to hold from buy, while keeping his price target at $590, which is 8.3% below Tuesday's closing price of $639.00. "While, on the one hand, we share the market's enthusiasm toward Netflix's...
Pinterest stock rockets after report says company has held merger talks with PayPal

Shares of Pinterest Inc. are up 11% in midday trading Wednesday after Bloomberg News reported that PayPal Holdings Inc. has approached the company about a potential deal. PayPal shares are off about 3% in Wednesday trading. The Bloomberg story, which cited multiple unnamed sources, said that the companies have discussed a takeout price of roughly $70 a share for Pinterest. The stock recently changed hands at $61.76. Pinterest shares were briefly halted for volatility but have resumed trading. Representatives from PayPal and Pinterest didn't immediately provide comment to MarketWatch.
AirSculpt Technologies sets IPO price range at $15 to $17 a share

AirSculpt Technologies Inc. on Wednesday could raise about $160 million in its upcoming initial public offering, based on the midpoint of its estimated price range of $15 to $17 a share and 10 million shares in the offering. The company will raise about $26.6 million by offering 1.56 million shares, and selling shareholders will draw in $143.4 million of the total proceeds. AirSculpt Technologies will have 55.4 million shares outstanding after it goes public, with a market cap of $886 million based on a share price of $16. AirSculpt, which specializes in fat removal through a minimally invasive process, reported net income of $16.7 million on revenue of $61 million in the six months ended June 30, compared to a net loss of $908,000 and revenue of $22.1 million in the year-ago period. Vesey Street Capital Partners will own 47% of the company once it goes public, according to its IPO prospectus. Morgan Stanley, Piper Sandler and SVB Leerink are the lead underwriters out of five banks working on the deal.
