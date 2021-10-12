JOLTs, Treasury Auctions, China Car Slump - What's Moving Markets

Investing.com -- China's economy slowed more sharply in the third quarter than expected, with industry in particular ending the quarter on a weak note. U.S. industrial production data for September are due later. U.K. bonds fell as the Bank of England gave its clearest warning yet of an imminent interest rate hike, while even the ECB raised an eyebrow at signs of rising price expectations. Bitcoin approached an all-time high as regulatory approval neared for the first Bitcoin-based ETF. Oil prices continued to rise, and natural gas prices shot up in Europe as Russia indicated it wasn't going to open the taps for November. Here's what you need to know in financial markets on Monday, 18th October.

