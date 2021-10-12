JOLTs, Treasury Auctions, China Car Slump - What's Moving Markets
Investing.com -- The Labor Department's monthly look at job vacancies will cast light on the tension between record openings and weak job creation. The Treasury will auction 10-year notes against a backdrop of rising inflation fears. China's car sales slumped in September and the Bank of England gets more reasons to raise interest rates. Stocks are inching lower in the calm before the third-quarter earnings storm and the U.S. updates on its estimates for supply and demand in world agricultural markets. Here's what you need to know in financial markets on Tuesday, 12th October.www.investing.com
Comments / 0