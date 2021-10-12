CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
JOLTs, Treasury Auctions, China Car Slump - What's Moving Markets

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com -- The Labor Department's monthly look at job vacancies will cast light on the tension between record openings and weak job creation. The Treasury will auction 10-year notes against a backdrop of rising inflation fears. China's car sales slumped in September and the Bank of England gets more reasons to raise interest rates. Stocks are inching lower in the calm before the third-quarter earnings storm and the U.S. updates on its estimates for supply and demand in world agricultural markets. Here's what you need to know in financial markets on Tuesday, 12th October.

Tesla, AT&T Earnings, Jobless Claims, Return of Lockdown -What's Moving Markets

Investing.com -- Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) reported its best-ever quarter, but its stock struggled to build on its sky-high valuation. Donald Trump is set for a return to social media. Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and AT&T (NYSE:T) will report earnings in the course of the day. The U.S. releases weekly jobless claims numbers and China Evergrande is closer to being formally in default. And the first lockdown of fall is there, as Moscow orders all shops, bars and restaurants to be shut against a backdrop of record deaths and infections (and a miserably low vaccination rate). Here's what you need to know in financial markets on Thursday, 21st October.
Crude Oil Off Highs as World Bank Warns of Higher Inflation

Investing.com -- Crude oil prices fell from their recent highs on Thursday, amid signs that countries around the world are getting to grips with the shortages that have sent alternative fuel prices skyrocketing in recent weeks. By 10:45 AM ET (1445 GMT), U.S. crude futures were down 1.5% at $82.16...
Evergrande Jitters Return, Yen Climbs, Dollar Steady

Evergrande shares plunge after sale of unit falls through, mood sours in equities. Treasury yields ease back as Fed dampens early rate hike talk. Yen bounces back, dollar edges up but commodity currencies take a tumble. Stocks under pressure as Evergrande default risks grow. Equity markets were feeling the strain...
Unilever warns of more price hikes as inflation worsens

(Reuters) -Unilever warned inflation was likely to accelerate next year and its prices would have to rise further as consumer goods companies battle to offset surging energy and other costs. The maker of Dove soap and Knorr soup beat third-quarter sales growth forecasts on Thursday and kept its full-year profit...
Spending Bill, Netflix Reports, Facebook Rebrand, EIA Data - What's Moving Markets

Investing.com -- The Democrats' spending bill gets pruned. Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) earnings disappoint as Squid Game fails to translate immediately into a revenue bump. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and IBM (NYSE:IBM) report after the bell, while NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE), and Verizon (NYSE:VZ) head a full early slate of earnings. The European Central Bank's most prominent hawk has called it a day, and oil prices come off recent highs after a fourth straight weekly rise in U.S. crude inventories. Here's what you need to know in financial markets on Wednesday, 20th October.
Dollar Dips, Netflix, JNJ Earnings, Powell's Trades - What's Moving Markets

Investing.com -- The dollar weakens as poor U.S. industrial production data cast fresh doubt on the strength of the U.S. economic recovery. Allegations of insider trading at the Federal Reserve reach the very top. Stocks are set to open higher as earnings season cranks up: results are due from Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) and, after the bell, Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX). Europe's energy crisis eases as the wind starts to blow and some mild weather forecasts cap demand, but the oil market is still as tight as a drum as OPEC struggles to raise output. Here's what you need to know in financial markets on Tuesday, 19th October.
China’s GDP growth slumps as property and energy crises drag down the economy

Subscribe to Eastworld for insight on what’s dominating business in Asia, delivered free to your inbox. China’s economy weakened in the third quarter, weighed by multiple headwinds from a property slump to an energy crisis. Gross domestic product expanded 4.9% from a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics said...
China GDP, Industrial Output, Gazprom Pressure - What's Moving Markets

Investing.com -- China's economy slowed more sharply in the third quarter than expected, with industry in particular ending the quarter on a weak note. U.S. industrial production data for September are due later. U.K. bonds fell as the Bank of England gave its clearest warning yet of an imminent interest rate hike, while even the ECB raised an eyebrow at signs of rising price expectations. Bitcoin approached an all-time high as regulatory approval neared for the first Bitcoin-based ETF. Oil prices continued to rise, and natural gas prices shot up in Europe as Russia indicated it wasn't going to open the taps for November. Here's what you need to know in financial markets on Monday, 18th October.
China's GDP growth slumps as real estate and energy crises take toll

The Chinese economy grew by 4.9% from July to September compared to the previous year ? its weakest pace since the third quarter of 2020, data published by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Monday shows. It represents a significant slowdown from the 7.9% reported in the second quarter...
Bank Earnings, Jobless Claims, PPI and Surging Oil - What's Moving Markets

Investing.com -- Earnings from four of the U.S.'s largest banks will show whether the weak lending trends reported by JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) are a sector-wide problem. Producer price inflation is expected to hit a new multi-year high (after hitting a 26-year high in China overnight). Oil prices are surging after a warning from the International Energy Agency, and the chip market is going to stay tight all through 2022, says one of the world's biggest makers of semiconductors. Here's what you need to know in financial markets on Thursday, 14th October.
CPI, Apple's Supply Chain, JPMorgan Earnings, API - What's Moving Markets

Investing.com -- The U.S. releases consumer inflation data for September, a day after Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic jibed that inflation pressures are not as 'transitory' as hoped. The global chip shortage has finally caught up with Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), which is reportedly cutting production of its flagship iPhones due to supply chain problems. China's exports rose a whopping 28% on the year, but the Eurozone's industrial production fell below pre-pandemic levels due to you-know-what. JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) and Blackrock (NYSE:BLK) kick off the third-quarter earnings season, and the American Petroleum Institute publishes weekly U.S. inventory data for crude oil. Meanwhile in Europe, Vladimir Putin is set to style himself again as the world's savior from gas shortages. Here's what you need to know in financial markets on Wednesday, 13th October.
MBS RECAP: Bonds Improve After Treasury Auction; Why MBS Are Lagging

Bonds began the day weaker, but improved steadily after the 10yr Treasury auction. MBS underperformed--partly because the Treasury auction brings more direct benefit for Treasuries, but for a few other reasons as well. We'll discuss those (and whether or not they're important) in today's recap video. Econ Data / Events.
