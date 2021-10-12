CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Take a look at the first images for upcoming Netflix series: Stay Close

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix, the world’s largest streaming service, has recently released the teaser art and first look images for a brand-new, tension filled series, Stay Close. This December (2021) will see the arrival of a new series that is set to test us. It will lead not only us to question what we know, who we know. The characters seem to be heading towards a crisis of trust; will their secrets be revealed?

Indiewire

The 7 Best Movies New to Netflix in October 2021

There’s a lot of decent stuff hitting Netflix in October: “Leon: The Professional,” “As Good as It Gets,” “A Knight’s Tale,” “Ghost.” But “decent” doesn’t cut it with IndieWire. There are also some outstanding titles coming to the service this month, and those are the ones we’re highlighting below. That...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Dear White People’ Showrunner Jaclyn Moore on Why She’s Boycotting Netflix Over Transphobic Dave Chappelle Special (EXCLUSIVE)

Jaclyn Moore has always considered Dave Chappelle one of her “comic heroes.” “His shadow is huge,” says Moore, who was a writer and showrunner on Netflix’s “Dear White People.” “He’s a brilliant goofy comedian, he’s brilliant as a political comedian. He has been brilliant for so so long, but I also don’t think because you’ve been brilliant means that you’re always brilliant.” Moore announced on Twitter and Instagram on Wednesday night that she would no longer work with Netflix after she watched Chappelle’s latest standup special, “The Closer,” which premiered on the streamer on Tuesday. In the special, Chappelle makes numerous jokes...
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Squid Game: cast reveals the one game that was terrifying to film in real life

Netflix’s horror drama, Squid Game, has got everyone talking. Not only was the South Korean hit a sinister watch, it was also frightening to film, according to the cast. During an interview with The Tab, Jung Ho-yeon, who plays a defector who joins the competition to reunite her family, revealed that the stepping stones style game was genuinely scary to film.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Beloved Netflix Series Ending After Season 3

Fans of Netflix's Derry Girls got bittersweet news when showrunner Lisa McGee announced that season three would be the show's final season as well. Filming for the series began at the beginning of October and the final season is expected to air in 2022. While it is a common practice...
TV SERIES
InsideHook

The Problem With Netflix’s “Squid Game”

Warning: this article contains major spoilers for Squid Game. By now, you’ve probably already seen Netflix’s Squid Game — or at least been told you need to by one of the millions of people worldwide who have already binged the South Korean survival drama. The show is currently the streaming service’s No. 1 show in 90 different countries, and it’s on pace to eclipse Bridgerton as its most popular series of all time. It’s so popular in its home country that South Korean internet service provider SK Broadband has even sued Netflix over the surge in network traffic caused by fans streaming the series.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Game Of Thrones' Gwendoline Christie Is No Brienne Of Tarth In First Look At The Sandman's Lucifer

Gwendoline Christie is making a big return to television after her seasons of playing Brienne of Tarth for Game of Thrones, but she certainly won’t be playing a warrior woman-turned-knight for Netflix’s upcoming adaptation of The Sandman. For The Sandman, Christie will be playing the character of Lucifer. And as the first look at her character proves, she won’t be any more like Netflix’s other Lucifer than she’ll be like Brienne of Tarth.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Halle Berry Drops Behind-the-Scenes Look at 'Bruised' During Netflix TUDUM

Halle Berry just dropped a behind-the-scenes look at her new movie Bruised. During the inaugural TUDUM: A Netflix Global Fan Event, the 55-year-old actress shared some exclusive information on Bruised in which she stars and directs. The film was released at the Toronto International Film Festival last year and will stream on Netflix on Nov. 24.
MOVIES
Columbus Alive

New to Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, HBO Max and Disney+ for Oct. 15

America's Book of Secrets: Complete Season 2 (History) Beyond Oak Island: Complete Season 1 (History) Beyond Scared Straight: Complete Seasons 4, 5, 6 (A&E) Hoarders: Complete Season 3 (A&E) Little Women: Atlanta: Complete Seasons 1, 2 (Lifetime) Married at First Sight: Couples Cam: Complete Season 10 (Lifetime) Marrying Millions: Complete...
TV SERIES
techaeris.com

New on Netflix October 15-21: You returns for third, but not final, season

If you’re looking for something to watch over the next week, Netflix is adding quite a few new shows and movies between October 15-21st. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in October if you want to binge those first. If you’re looking for spookier movies and shows to watch for the Halloween season, check out this year’s Netflix & Chill list!
TV SERIES
TVShowsAce

Netflix Original Series ‘All The Light We Cannot See’: What We Know

The critically acclaimed novel All the Light We Cannot See by Anthony Doerr is being adapted as a new Netflix Original series. The project will be handled by Stranger Things producer Shawn Levy and Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight. Meanwhile, the World War II limited series is also being written by Knight for the streaming channel.
TV SERIES
TVGuide.com

What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Movie Rankings on October 18

It's time to stop peering into other people's windows to see what they're watching on Netflix. If you want to know which movies are popular, just check out Netflix's Top 10 list of movies. The Netflix Top 10 Movies list for Monday, Oct. 18 adds four new movies over the weekend, two of them new, one for the kids, and one of them we probably wish we never saw. At No. 1 is the Dutch World War II movie The Forgotten Battle, following the Battle of the Scheldt in 1944, which knocks the elderly bank robber film Going in Style from first to second. Making its debut at No. 7 is Scary Movie 4, just in time for some incredibly mediocre Halloween-appropriate comedy. And bringing up the rear, but worth a watch, is the Norwegian dark comedy The Trip, about a couple going through a pretty bad breakup.
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Fans blown away by Harry Potter star's new war film

Netflix’s new war film The Forgotten Battle has proved to be a huge hit with fans since it landed on Netflix on Friday, making the fourth spot in the top 10 films in the UK. Along with its gripping plot and epic cinematography, fans have been blown away by Tom Felton’s performance.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Forgotten Ryan Reynolds Action Flick Is Now One of the Top Films on Netflix

There are few stars in Hollywood as popular as Ryan Reynolds. Fans love the witty and charming actor, who has taken his superstardom to a whole new level after the release of Deadpool just five years ago. His new movies generate plenty of buzz, as do his various social media pages, and movie fans everywhere are consistently wondering when there will be new Ryan Reynolds titles to enjoy. The actor's next movie (Red Notice) may not be arriving until later this year, but one of his films from nearly a decade ago has recently added to Netflix, and fans have been flocking to watch one of the Reynolds projects they may have missed when it was first in theaters.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Star-Studded Kevin Hart Movie Soars to Netflix's Top 10

Five years after its theatrical debut, one Kevin-Hart starring film is finding massive success on Netflix. Ride Along 2, the star-studded action comedy released back in 2016 as a sequel to 2014's Ride Along, is currently dominating the streaming charts in multiple countries across the globe, making the film one of the most popular titles on the platform worldwide at the moment.
MOVIES

