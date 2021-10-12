Take a look at the first images for upcoming Netflix series: Stay Close
Netflix, the world’s largest streaming service, has recently released the teaser art and first look images for a brand-new, tension filled series, Stay Close. This December (2021) will see the arrival of a new series that is set to test us. It will lead not only us to question what we know, who we know. The characters seem to be heading towards a crisis of trust; will their secrets be revealed?www.femalefirst.co.uk
