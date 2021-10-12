CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Vroom to acquire auto lender United Auto Credit for $300 million

By Syndicated Content
wincountry.com
 9 days ago

(Reuters) – Vroom Inc said on Tuesday it would buy automotive lender United Auto Credit Corp for $300 million in cash, as the online used car retailer seeks to offer financing options for its shoppers. Vroom also said United Auto will retain its brand name and the deal is expected...

wincountry.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

Qualcomm Is Acquiring Software From Auto Supplier Veoneer

Mobile chip design leader Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) recently outbid auto supplier Magna (NYSE:MGA) to acquire smaller auto industry parts company Veoneer (NYSE:VNE). It's clear Qualcomm is serious about increasing its share of advanced driver assist systems (ADAS) on new vehicles, but this acquisition comes with some interesting twists. In this Motley Fool Live segment from "Wheeling & Dealing," recorded Oct. 15, Fool.com contributor Nicholas Rossolillo goes over some of the details.
SOFTWARE
wincountry.com

Private equity buys into Italian fintech TAS Group, launches bid

MILAN (Reuters) – Italian fintech company TAS Group said on Thursday a vehicle controlled by European private equity firm Gilde would launch a takeover bid for its shares at 2.2 euros each after taking control of its top shareholder. Gilde Buy Out Partners aims to delist TAS Group from the...
BUSINESS
wincountry.com

Goldman Sachs, Freshfields working on possible Porsche IPO -manager magazin

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Investment bank Goldman Sachs and law firm Freshfields are among advisors working on a possible listing of Volkswagen’s luxury unit Porsche AG, manager magazin reported on Thursday, without saying where it obtained the information. Goldman and Freshfields both declined to comment. Volkswagen had no immediate comment. People...
BUSINESS
arcamax.com

How a simple box design is saving the auto industry millions of dollars: 'It's amazing'

This is a story about a box. "It's not rocket science," said Rudy Youell. "It's almost so stupid it's ridiculous. But it's saving so much money it's amazing." His simple box design is saving the auto industry tens of millions of dollars behind the scenes in production, shipping and labor costs just as companies are navigating a land mine of supply chain disruption and unpredictability that inhibits earning power.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lender#Reuters#Vroom Inc#United Auto Credit Corp#Uttaresh
bodyshopbusiness.com

Caliber to Acquire 17 Auto Nation Collision Centers

According to an Oct. 12 filing with the SEC, AutoNation, Inc. announced that it entered into a commercial arrangement with Caliber Holdings LLC to transfer ownership of up to 17 of the company’s collision centers to Caliber and enter into a long-term agreement in which certain AutoNation stores will continue to sell parts and refer business to those collision centers following the closing of the transaction.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Cannabis real estate lender Pelorus Equity quadruples fund size to $1 billion

Specialty lender Pelorus Equity Group Inc. on Wednesday said it's increasing its privately held mortgage real estate investment trust, the Pelorus Fund, to $1 billion from $250 million to raise capital for bridge commercial real estate loans for cannabis businesses. The Laguna Hills, Calf., firm is launching a new, stabilized lending program with three- to five-year amortizing loans. "Our company launched its $100 million offering in 2018, and then in 2020, upsized it to $250 million, but with the 300% growth we've experienced in 2021, we continue to see an acceleration of institutional interest in our thesis and core strategy," said Dan Leimel, CEO of Pelorus Equity Group and manager of the Pelorus Fund. The company expects to have more than $250 million of assets under management by the end of the year. Founded in 2010, Pelorus has completed 58 commercial real-estate loan transactions and deployed $225 million to cannabis businesses.
REAL ESTATE
yicaiglobal.com

360 Security Gains on USD452 Million Investment to Become Hozon Auto’s No. 2 Shareholder

(Yicai Global) Oct. 19 -- 360 Security Technology’s shares jumped after the Chinese cybersecurity giant said it will spend CNY2.9 billion (USD452 million) to buy into Hozon Auto, becoming the electric carmaker’s second-largest shareholder. 360 Security [SHA:601360] ended 1.9 percent higher today at CNY12.14 (USD1.89), after gaining as much as...
BUSINESS
theislandnow.com

Semi-Truck Financing With Bad Credit: Get Semi-Truck Loans From Top Auto Financing Platforms of 2021

Commercial trucks, like semis, straddle the boundary between vehicle, living space, and business. Semis share the road with vehicles intended for personal use, but for many, commercial trucks are a business on wheels. Many Americans make their living by running independent shipping companies or by using the semi they own to work for large shipping conglomerates.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
theislandnow.com

Bad Credit Truck Financing : Best Vehicle /Auto Financing Options Of 2021

It’s not always easy to obtain financing for an automobile. Lenders aren’t always keen on providing short-term or long-term loans to those who wish to purchase or maintain vehicles, especially when the borrowing is looking to finance a commercial truck. Moreover, many lenders—both online and offline—are hesitant about trusting those...
ECONOMY
AFP

Revamped WeWork rises in Nasdaq debut

The office-sharing company WeWork made a strong Wall Street debut on Thursday, two years after a previous attempt disintegrated in spectacular fashion. Shares of the venture that's been revamped with new corporate leaders hovered at around $11.01, or six percent up, on Thursday afternoon, hours after jumping nearly 10 percent shortly after midday, giving it a market value of about $9 billion. The surge comes two days after shareholders from a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) called BowX voted to merge with WeWork. Shares trade on Nasdaq under the ticker "We."
BUSINESS
MotorBiscuit

The Fastest Growing Auto Brand in 2021 Is…

Advertising consultancy firm Interbrand Global just announced its 2021 Best Global Brands new rankings, with Tesla out on top. It took a 184-percent brand value increase. That puts Tesla at number 14 on the list of most highly valued companies worldwide, according to the report. The number one company is currently Apple, followed by Amazon.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Ford Gets A New Title: The 'Most Horrifying Carmaker'

Ford Motor Co’s (NYSE: F) has topped the "most horrifying carmakers" list compiled by Bristol Street Motors. The automaker's best-selling full-size pickup truck F-150 and its peers have been named among some of the spookiest vehicles of all time based on their appearances in horror films by the United Kingdom-based auto retailer.
DEARBORN, MI
TrendHunter.com

Top 60 Autos Trends in October

The October 2021 auto trends are informed by the industry's increasingly competitive landscape, which sees major automotive brands in an ongoing battle to out-innovate one another. From flying electric vehicle concepts to pot hole-detecting scooters, there was no shortage of boundary-pushing auto developments this month. Not surprisingly, then, innovations in...
CARS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Evergrande Plans to Roll Out Electric Cars in 2022, Sending Shares of Its Auto Unit 4.5% Higher

The electric vehicle unit of embattled Chinese property developer Evergrande said its first EVs will roll off the production line next year. Tianjin's local government said it would coordinate with financial institutions to support Evergrande and help the company achieve mass production. Evergrande NEV is entering an extremely competitive electric...
ECONOMY
wincountry.com

FlixBus owner hitches ride with Greyhound as FirstGroup exits

(Reuters) – British transport company FirstGroup has sold its U.S. intercity coach network, Greyhound, to Germany’s FlixMobility after more than two years of trying to offload the iconic brand. The sale, for an enterprise value of about $46 million, marks FirstGroup’s exit from its international operations. Earlier this year, it...
TRAFFIC
wincountry.com

Crypto firm FTX Trading raises funds at $25 billion valuation

(Reuters) – Crypto firm FTX Trading has raised fresh capital at a valuation of $25 billion from a clutch of investors led by Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board, Temasek, Tiger Global and Sequoia Capital. (Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)
STOCKS
wincountry.com

Sharing data with stakeholders key to reduce supply chain disruptions, Renault exec says

MILAN (Reuters) – Automakers have a lot of data they can share with suppliers, logistic partners and governments to help reduce supply chain disruptions, Renault alliance group VP of supply chain Jean-Francois Salles said on Thursday. Salles said the transition to electric mobility, combined with climate mandates and disruptions following...
BUSINESS
wincountry.com

Schindler sees higher costs and supply chain bottlenecks to affect Q4

(Reuters) – Swiss elevator and escalator manufacturer Schindler reported on Thursday a 0.4% drop in third-quarter net profit year-on-year, citing rising costs and disruptions in global supply chains, and said the challenges would continue into the fourth quarter. Higher raw materials prices, soaring cost inflation and supply chain bottlenecks made...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy