Warrant: Man arrested in Essex double stabbing was subject of earlier complaints; couple he attacked are shoplifting suspects

A couple’s trip home from a shoplifting spree in Clinton last month took a bad turn when they were stabbed during a random encounter with a Staten Island man in the parking lot of an Essex gas station, according to the warrant for the man’s arrest.

The wounded boyfriend ended up lying, unresponsive, two miles away on historic Main Street, stabbed in the chest, the warrant said, and his girlfriend’s face was slashed. Both survived.

Ronald Brooks, 24, who state police believe had been staying with his father in Guilford, was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, criminal attempt to commit first-degree assault and carrying a dangerous weapon.

He was listed Tuesday as being in custody on $250,000 bail at the Hartford Correctional Center and is scheduled to appear in Superior Court in Middletown Dec. 14.

Police said they hold warrants for the arrests of both the boyfriend and girlfriend in unrelated cases. The Hartford couple is not identified in the warrant because they were victims of the stabbing.

Brooks had been the subject of recent complaints about his odd behavior in nearby towns, the warrant said, including an incident in Westbrook during which he was standing outside his car at Water’s Edge Resort & Spa, “acting erratically by yelling at no one in particular.”

His father told investigators that he had been concerned about his son’s mental health, it said. He had been asking him to see a doctor to prescribe him medication.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, surveillance video shows that a fight led to the Sept. 20 double stabbing. And it wasn’t the first clash Brooks got into at the Sunoco station and Best Way Food Store that night.

There was an earlier exchange of words between him and a man who stopped his Jeep Wrangler to get gas in front of Brooks’ Alfa Romeo Stelvio, which was parked at the pumps. Brooks made a hand gesture as the Jeep drove away.

“The suspect appears agitated and is then seen throwing punches into the air,” the warrant said.

Then, the couple pulled up to the other side of the pumps. The 2013 Infinity G37 they were in turned out to have been stolen from its owner in East Windsor, the warrant said.

The boyfriend got out of the car, and as he walked past Brooks, “it appears that the male victim and suspect may have said something to each other,” according to the warrant. The girlfriend later denied that there was any kind of verbal exchange, however, and said she never saw the guy before.

Brooks ran behind the boyfriend as he walked to the store’s front door, and punched him in the face. The girlfriend got out of the car and ran toward her boyfriend and Brooks, and all three appeared to argue as they walked back to their vehicles, the warrant said.

Brooks then removed the gas pump from his car and sprayed the boyfriend with gasoline, dropped the pump and walked toward the store. As he did so, the boyfriend kicked the front driver’s side door of Brooks’ car, it said.

“The female victim then throws a red-colored cup/can at the suspect’s vehicle, then picks up the fuel pump #1 and sprayed the suspect’s vehicle with fuel,” the warrant said.

She and the boyfriend got back in the car and drove away, trailing articles of clothing from the open trunk; police later determined the clothes had been stolen, it said.

The couple returned for the clothes, and the boyfriend got out of the car and picked them up. After he got back in the driver’s seat, Brooks ran up, opened the driver’s door and stabbed him, the warrant said.

The two men struggled as the car rolled toward the pumps and struck the pump island, it said. Brooks then rans around to the passenger side and cut the girlfriend on her face. She had a 3-inch long gash.

The girlfriend told police her boyfriend was able to drive and turned left. But they were unfamiliar with the area, and he began to lose consciousness, she said. She told police she never thought to call 911 on her cellphone, the warrant said.

Her boyfriend ended up striking a light pole when he tried to turn around, it said, and as she attempted to remove him from the driver’s seat so she could drive, he collapsed in the middle of Main Street, near the historic Griswold Inn at 36 Main St. She ran into the restaurant and asked for help around 8:30 p.m. Several people held cloth napkins against his midsection in an attempt to stop the bleeding, she told investigators.

The boyfriend was rushed to Yale New Haven Hospital and she was taken to Middlesex Health Shoreline Medical Center, the warrant said. He survived a serious stab wound to the left side of the chest that punctured his heart muscle and lungs.

The clothes the medics cut off him at the scene had been stolen from TJ Maxx in Clinton, the warrant said. He also was wearing clothing that still had Calvin Klein price tags on them.

“It was later learned that these articles [of clothing] had been shoplifted from the Calvin Klein store at the Clinton Premium Outlets in Clinton, CT,” it said.

Christine Dempsey may be reached at cdempsey@courant.com .