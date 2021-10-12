Only Isolated Showers Today; Big Cool Down This Weekend

RADAR CHECK: We have a few small, isolated showers over Northwest Alabama early this morning ahead of a surface front that will stall out northwest of Alabama. We will mention the chance of small, spotty showers today over the northern half of the state, but the chance of any one place seeing rain is only 10-20 percent. Otherwise, today will be warm again with a mix of sun and clouds… the high will be in the mid 80s. The average high for Birmingham on October 12 is 78.