A sudden snow squall

It was a record for the history books!

When snow began to fall from the sky on 18 October 1972, it became the earliest date on record for the white powder to fall in southwestern Pennsylvania.

With temperatures abnormally low for mid-October, my first grade buddies and I were required to bundle up in our winter coats before going outdoors in the face of a blustery wind for afternoon recess.

Mrs. Clara Detts had us line up two by two before she turned out the lights as we exited the classroom and stepped out into the spacious common area in the center of the educational facility.

“I can’t believe it got so cold this quick,” I noted while zipping up my blue bomber on the way down the hall toward the back door. “Just last week, I wasn’t even wearing a jacket.”

“Tell me about it,” replied Johnny Puskarich while holding the door open for me before walking outside. “I should have worn a heavier shirt cause the cold chilled me to the bone walking down the hill this morning.”

“I wish I had thought about wearing my gloves,” he continued looking at me while standing near the half wall which led to the basement of the school. “They would’ve come in handy since we’re gonna play kickball.”

After stuffing little hands deep into my coat pockets, I pulled out a pair of red knitted mittens with a large white snowflake embroidered on the top of each one.

“Well… I’m not gonna play,” I commented while extending the hand-wear toward my favorite pal. “Would you like to borrow the homemade gloves my mom put in my pockets before I left the house this morning?”

“You’re the best,” declared the lad of Korean descent while flashing his pearly whites before he hustled across the driveway toward the open field. “I’m gonna kick one out of the park for you, buddy.”

Once I sat down on the pavement with my back up against the pony wall and knees to the chest, Bobby Kuhn moseyed on over and sat down next to me to enjoy the game.

“It’s way too cold to play kickball today,” mentioned the black-haired lad snuggling up next to his desk mate. “I just gotta try to stay warm cause I forgot to wear a t-shirt under my sweater.”

When it was Johnny’s turn to kick the rubber ball, he ran up onto home plate and hit the circular object with the tip of his foot sending it flying into the outfield past the other team’s players.

These bench warmers feverishly clapped and cheered as the grinning first grader with the powerful leg pointed toward his best buddy as he rounded the bases bringing in four runs to gain the lead.

The next two innings of the extremely contentious kickball game went by rather quickly as the mercury in the thermostat dipped when the winds picked up.

Bobby and I warmed ourselves with increased circulation as we eagerly applauded the team’s success from our cozy spot against the backside of the schoolhouse.

“What in the world is going on,” I queried while extending my hand with the palm upright after these two friends stood to our feet. “If I didn’t know any better, I’d think that was snow falling from the sky.”

“That’s exactly what it is,” confirmed the green-eyed nipper tilting his head into the air as these two comrades giggled while attempting to catch the ice crystals with our mouths.

As the snow began to fall from the sky rather quickly, the teachers gathered up all the students with great haste to bring them back into the building.

With great disappointment from the participants of the kickball game, the youngsters favorite playground activity came to an abrupt end.

Our first grade teacher quickly took us back to the classroom as we prepared to go home before the day was complete.

“I need all the walkers to quickly gather your belongings,” commented the brown-haired educator as she hurried to her desk. “I will be dismissing you from school as soon as you are all ready to go.”

After Johnny hurriedly gathered his things together, he came over to give back the red mittens he borrowed for the kickball game while flinging his backpack on his shoulder.

“No, buddy,” I exclaimed handing the winter gloves back to my favorite pal with concern. “You need to keep them cause you have to walk up that steep hill to get to your house.”

“Thanks buddy,” stated Johnny as these best friends waved to one another after he headed toward the door. “I’ll see you tomorrow if we even have any school.”

After the lad of Korean descent and several others headed for home, the rest of the students made their way to the windows at front of the building as the snow came down in a near whiteout.

When David Demo’s older brother quickly barged into the classroom bundled up like a snowman, Mrs. Detts informed the little tyke that his mother had arrived to take the pair home.

“I gotta skitty,” pronounced the mid-town resident as he zipped up his winter coat and flipped up the hood making himself look like an Eskimo while bidding his chums adieu. “I’ll catch you boys on the flip side.”

“Wouldn’t that be nifty if we have a snow day tomorrow,” he added with a smile and the wave of a gloved hand.

Not long after all the car riders exited the building, the school buses arrived in short order to whisk the remaining students away; so the school could be locked up and the teachers were able get to their homes before the weather intensified.

Following my classmates out into the pelting snow, my big brother John came up behind me and took my hand as this dynamic duo climbed aboard the big yellow transit for the short ride home to enjoy the unexpected winter wonderland.