Experimental film for me has always been one of the best ways of gauging our collective subconscious, perhaps that’s why—before outlining any of the short films in the Currents sidebar of this year’s New York Film Festival—I find myself wanting to provide some sort of orientation for the moment that we now find ourselves in. Of course, it’s an impulse accompanied by an equal measure of resistance. How, in a few short lines, is it possible to meaningfully locate or make sense of what we have collectively (and individually) gone through over the past year and a half? Instead, perhaps we could simply pause to acknowledge the losses we have experienced in this period; not only the material or personal losses, but also the immaterial ones: the stripping away of any sense of sureness, of the illusion of forward momentum, or clear understanding of what it means to be alive in the 21st century.

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO