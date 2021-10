Before we get into all of the Indie MMO goodness from last week, it’s time for a PSA. While perusing indie MMO channels on Discord, I saw multiple warnings from developers about taking caution if someone PMs you with an unsolicited invitation to download “their friends game.” With so many of the games listed here offering alpha and beta invites, it can be very tempting to accept one of these offers from an unofficial source. Unfortunately, this is a new (or maybe rehashed?) Discord scam, and instead of a game, you’ll be downloading a virus. Remember to play it safe and only accept download links from trusted sources.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO