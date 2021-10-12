CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

'The Great Kenyan Bake Off' Judge Kiran Jethwa Launches 'Fearless Food' YouTube Channel with Sony Pictures Television (EXCLUSIVE)

By K.J. Yossman
Register Citizen
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSony Pictures Television (SPT) has teamed with “The Great Kenyan Bake-Off” judge Kiran Jethwa for a new YouTube channel, “Kiran Jethwa: Fearless Food,” including a series of original episodes. Jethwa, an award-winning chef, adventurer and restauranteur, will go back to basics in the new series, entertaining and educating viewers in...

www.registercitizen.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Netflix Says Viewing Rose 14% During Facebook’s Hours-Long Outage

Netflix has long said it competes not just with other premium streaming services — like Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max or Disney Plus — but also other activities, including playing “Fortnite” and sleep itself. Now the company has shared a data point that illustrates this dynamic: According to Netflix, on Oct. 4, when Facebook, Instagram and the social giant’s other apps experienced a global outage that lasted about six hours, the service saw a 14% increase in engagement during the time Facebook’s services were down. “We compete with a staggeringly large set of activities for consumers’ time and attention like watching linear TV,...
BUSINESS
NewsTimes

'Decades That Defined Us' Documentary Series Launches at Mipcom (EXCLUSIVE)

A three-part documentary series exploring the turbulent decades spanning the 1960s to the 1980s is launching at Mipcom. “Decades That Defined Us,” produced by Argonon-backed label Like A Shot Entertainment, is being introduced to global buyers descending on Cannes next week for annual TV market Mipcom. The show looks at the 30-year period through archive footage and recorded testimony.
TV SERIES
SFGate

Beach House Pictures Launches Space Lion Post-Production Shop in Singapore (EXCLUSIVE)

The move is intended to capture work flowing from the current content boom in Asia and the expansion of streaming video platforms. CuriosityStream Explores Biomimicry in Original Series 'Evolve' (EXCLUSIVE) The facility will offer services ranging from technical consultation and workflow planning, to editing, motion graphics design, VFX and CGI...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sony Pictures Television#Food Unwrapped#Spt#African#Natgeo#Channel 4
Register Citizen

SelectTV Organizes All of Your Streaming Subscriptions in One Place

Over the past decade, the cord-cutting revolution has helped spawn the streaming wars between giants like Netflix, Disney, and HBO. For the most part, we've all benefited as there's more content than ever out there and if you're looking to watch a specific show or movie, you can almost always find it without having to shell out hundreds for cable. However, finding what you're looking for isn't always easy. In fact, sometimes it can feel next to impossible.
TV & VIDEOS
Fightful

Fightful Launches "The Distraction" Youtube Channel

You absolutely didn't ask for it, but you're getting it anyway. With the success of the The Distraction Podcast and whatever the hell else they're doing while we aren't looking, Fightful has rebranded its former MMA channel into a dedicated channel for "The Distraction," hosted by Joe Hulbert and Jeremy Lambert. Quite frankly, I am not sure of the schedule and couldn't be arsed to ask them about it. I'm sure they'll let you know. You can now find the channel Youtube.com/FightfulDistraction. Fightful MMA's video coverage now takes place in the form of Fightful Fight Night, watching along with the biggest fights in boxing and MMA as they happen.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
c21media.net

Sony Pictures Television, Hong Kong’s Now TV discover Almost Paradise

MIPCOM: Sony Pictures Television network AXN in German-speaking Europe and Now TV in Hong Kong have picked up crime drama Almost Paradise from distributor Electric Entertainment. The series, which aired on US network WGN in 2020, stars Christian Kane as a former FBI agent who is forced to flee after...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Tequila Re-Pasado’: First Look At Sony Pictures International Comedy Led By Sebastián Zurita; More Cast Confirmed

EXCLUSIVE: Sony Pictures International Productions’ original comedy Tequila Re-Pasado recently wrapped filming in Mexico and we’ve got first-look images from the film (see above and below). Gabriela Tagliavini (Despite Everything, How To Break Up With Your Douchebag) is directing with Sebastián Zurita (Cómo Sobrevivir Soltero) leading the cast. When it was initially announced, Tequila Re-Pasado had Omar Chaparro and María Ripoll attached, respectively, to star and direct, but scheduling conflicts resulted in a change. Also starring are Paulina Gaitán (El Presidente, Narcos) and Ludwika Paleta (Guerra De Likes, Madre Solo Hay Dos). Rounding out the cast are Miguel Rodarte (Narcos: México), Mauricio “Diablito” Barrientos (Guerra...
MOVIES
Variety

Disney Plus Buys ‘The Hardy Boys’ for International (EXCLUSIVE)

Disney Plus has swooped on the international rights for “The Hardy Boys.” The mystery series, which airs on Hulu in the U.S. and YTV and StackTV in Canada, was sold by Corus Entertainment-backed producer-distributor Nelvana to Disney Plus in select international markets. While most Hulu shows generally end up outside the U.S. on Star — the sixth, adult-oriented tile on Disney Plus that launched earlier this year — Variety understands that the family-friendly “Hardy Boys” will be part of the main Disney Plus offering internationally. Both season 1 (13 x 60′) and season 2 (10 x 60′) of the Daytime Emmy-nominated show...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Great British Bake Off star makes unfortunate 'flour' mistake

The Great British Bake Off spoilers follow. One baker on tonight's edition (October 12) of The Great British Bake Off suffered a very unfortunate fail during the Technical Challenge. After being tasked with baking four individual sticky toffee puddings, Maggie forgot to add the flour to her recipe leading to...
TV & VIDEOS
GreenwichTime

Patricia Clarkson, 'Game of Thrones' Actor Nathalie Emmanuel to Star in AGC Television, Lionsgate Spy Series 'Gray' (EXCLUSIVE)

AGC Television, the TV unit of Stuart Ford’s independent content studio AGC Studios, and Lionsgate have teamed on espionage thriller series “Gray,” based on an original concept by best-selling novelist David Baldacci. Patricia Clarkson (“Six Feet Under,” “Sharp Objects”) and Nathalie Emmanuel (“Game of Thrones,” “Fast & Furious” franchise) are attached to star.
TV & VIDEOS
seattlepi.com

George Clooney's Smokehouse Pictures Joins 'How to Build a Truth Engine' Doc (EXCLUSIVE)

George Clooney and Grant Heslov have joined Austrian director Friedrich Moser’s feature documentary “How to Build a Truth Engine” as executive producers through their Smokehouse Pictures banner. The docu, now in the final stages of filming, tackles investigative journalism and the fight against fake news. Moser follows award-winning journalists from...
MOVIES
GoldDerby

New on Netflix for November 2021

November 2021 already looks like the biggest month of the year for Netflix. The streaming platform will debut a number of new movies and television shows, including highly-anticipated awards contenders like “The Harder They Fall,” “Passing,” “tick, tick… BOOM!” and “Bruised,” plus the blockbuster “Red Notice” with Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds, and Dwayne Johnson. Beyond those original movies, Netflix is also set to premiere a handful of highly anticipated series, such as “Cowboy Bebop” with John Chu, “True Story” with Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes, and a new season of “Big Mouth.” If reality television is what you want, the...
TV & VIDEOS
Register Citizen

MGM Television, Germany's Tresor Sign First-Look Deal for Global Formats (EXCLUSIVE)

Tresor, a leading German production banner owned by Keshet International, has signed an exclusive first-look deal with MGM Television’s global division to access its non-scripted formats in Germany. Under the one-year deal, which kicks off this month, Tresor will get an exclusive window on all new non-scripted formats in MGM’s...
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Celine Dion shares health update as she announces heartbreaking news

Celine Dion left fans heartbroken as she announced a devastating health update that ultimately led to some very sad news. The singer shared a statement on her Instagram where she revealed that due to unfortunate developments in her health, the opening of her new Las Vegas residency would be delayed.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy