'The Great Kenyan Bake Off' Judge Kiran Jethwa Launches 'Fearless Food' YouTube Channel with Sony Pictures Television (EXCLUSIVE)

You absolutely didn't ask for it, but you're getting it anyway. With the success of the The Distraction Podcast and whatever the hell else they're doing while we aren't looking, Fightful has rebranded its former MMA channel into a dedicated channel for "The Distraction," hosted by Joe Hulbert and Jeremy Lambert. Quite frankly, I am not sure of the schedule and couldn't be arsed to ask them about it. I'm sure they'll let you know. You can now find the channel Youtube.com/FightfulDistraction. Fightful MMA's video coverage now takes place in the form of Fightful Fight Night, watching along with the biggest fights in boxing and MMA as they happen.

