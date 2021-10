Zoe Bäckstedt is the brightest rising star of British cycling. She won gold in last month’s junior women’s road race at the world championships in Flanders, as well as silver in the time trial. Before that, in August 2021, the teenager set an unofficial world record for the 2,000-metre pursuit – two minutes 16.9 seconds – at the junior national championships in Glasgow. As if that were not enough, in the first week of October, Bäckstedt was in the Netherlands winning the junior Superprestige cyclo-cross in Gieten. All of this and she’s only just turned 17.

CYCLING ・ 6 DAYS AGO