CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

Twitter Reacted to Texas A&M Upsetting No. 1 Alabama

By Jason Hall
FOX Sports Radio
FOX Sports Radio
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R9WzM_0cObtc5n00

The top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide were upset by unranked Texas A&M during a 41-38 loss at Kyle Field on Saturday night.

The loss snapped Alabama's 100-game winning streak against unranked opponents, a 19-game winning streak dating back to the Tide's 2020 national championship season, and was head coach Nick Saban 's first-ever loss to one of his former assistant coaches in A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher .

"Hopefully we'll learn a lot from this," Saban told reporters after the game via ESPN . "We still can accomplish everything we want to accomplish, but we have to do things better than we did tonight. We have to play better, we have to be more consistent, we have to finish drives, we have to get more turnovers on defense, we have to get more stops on defense. There are a lot of things we need to fix."

Naturally, social media had plenty to say about the heavily favored Tide dropping an upset loss to the Aggies -- who were coming off a two-game losing streak -- on Saturday night.

The Tide rallied back from a 24-10 halftime deficit to eventually move ahead 38-31 with 5:00 remaining in the fourth quarter.

A&M responded with a 25-yard touchdown pass from Zach Calzada to Ainais Smith two minutes later to tie the game and a 28-yard game-winning field goal by Seth Small as time expired.

The Tide looks to bounce back in Week 7 in a road matchup at Mississippi State next Saturday (October 16).

A&M will also be on the road against Missouri next Saturday.

Why Matt Stafford is Actually Holding Sean McVay and the Rams Offense Back

Why Aaron Rodgers Will Soon Be the Quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers

Why Patriots Fans Shouldn't Be Excited About Mac Jones' NFL Future

Why Baker Mayfield Can No Longer Be Trusted in Cleveland

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Alabama State
City
Cleveland, AL
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimbo Fisher
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Aaron Rodgers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alabama A M#Texas A M#American Football#Alabama Crimson Tide#Espn#Aggies#Bwalkersec#Tyson Fury#The Kansas City Chiefs
FOX Sports Radio

Former NFL Referee Responded to Mike Tomlin's Replay Criticism

A former NFL referee and CBS Sports NFL rules analyst Gene Steratore believes Steelers coach Mike Tomlin had "a valid point," in his criticism of officiating during the final seconds of regulation during his team's 23-20 overtime Sunday Night Football victory against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 6
NFL
FOX Sports Radio

Why Ben Simmons is Hurting the NBA's Brand

Doug Gottlieb explain why he thinks the NBA is starting to alienate their more traditional basketball fan who is beginning to grow tired of all the league’s petty drama off the court that never ceases to dissipate.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
FOX Sports Radio

FOX Sports Radio

854
Followers
164
Post
129K+
Views
ABOUT

We ARE Fox Sports! Breaking News, Entertainment & Interviews.

 https://foxsportsradio.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy