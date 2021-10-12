Twitter Reacted to Texas A&M Upsetting No. 1 Alabama

The top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide were upset by unranked Texas A&M during a 41-38 loss at Kyle Field on Saturday night.

The loss snapped Alabama's 100-game winning streak against unranked opponents, a 19-game winning streak dating back to the Tide's 2020 national championship season, and was head coach Nick Saban 's first-ever loss to one of his former assistant coaches in A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher .

"Hopefully we'll learn a lot from this," Saban told reporters after the game via ESPN . "We still can accomplish everything we want to accomplish, but we have to do things better than we did tonight. We have to play better, we have to be more consistent, we have to finish drives, we have to get more turnovers on defense, we have to get more stops on defense. There are a lot of things we need to fix."

Naturally, social media had plenty to say about the heavily favored Tide dropping an upset loss to the Aggies -- who were coming off a two-game losing streak -- on Saturday night.

The Tide rallied back from a 24-10 halftime deficit to eventually move ahead 38-31 with 5:00 remaining in the fourth quarter.

A&M responded with a 25-yard touchdown pass from Zach Calzada to Ainais Smith two minutes later to tie the game and a 28-yard game-winning field goal by Seth Small as time expired.

The Tide looks to bounce back in Week 7 in a road matchup at Mississippi State next Saturday (October 16).

A&M will also be on the road against Missouri next Saturday.

