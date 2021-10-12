CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NCIS fans express sadness as Mark Harmon bids farewell after 18 years

By Jacob Stolworthy
The Independent
The Independent
 9 days ago

NCIS fans are having the same thought following the departure of its longest-standing cast member.

The latest episode of the CBS procedural show revealed that Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs was officially stepping away from future cases.

After solving a case in Atlanta, Gibbs tells Tim McGee (Sean Murray), he would be staying on.

“I’m not going back, Tim,” Gibbs tells Vance, adding: “I’m not going back home.”

When asked what he’s looking for, he said: “I don’t know. My gut’s telling me I’ll know when I find it.”

NCIS showrunner Steve Binder paid tribute to Harmon’s 18 years on the show, stating: . “As an executive producer and dear friend, Mark continues to be an integral part of the fabric of the show,.

“Our north star has always been staying true to our characters, and that truth has always guided the stories we tell and where those characters go. So regarding the future of Gibbs, as long-time fans of the show may have noticed over the years…never count Leroy Jethro Gibbs out.”

Fans are expressing their sadness over harmon’s departure and are now questioning whether the remaining cast members can carry the show without him.

“No Gibbs no watching,” one person wrote, with another adding: “My head gets why tonight’s ep had to happen but my heart...? That’s going to take a while to get used to the idea.”

An angry viewer wrote: “The remaining cast is awful. They can’t carry this show to a season 20. It needs to be put out of its misery.”

NCIS is currently on its 19th season.

