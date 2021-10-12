Friendable Announces Initial Kickoff of Digital Advertising and Social Media Campaigns for Its Fan Pass Livestream Artist Platform
Campaigns began testing on Facebook and other networks that align with the Company’s target user demographics, designed to focus on artist acquisition and genre diversity. Friendable Inc., a mobile technology and marketing company, is pleased to announce the official launch of its digital advertising and social media campaigns, aimed at attracting artists across various music genres.martechseries.com
