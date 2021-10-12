Microsoft Considering Offering Xbox Owners 'Right To Repair' Their Own Systems

Xbox owners may soon be open to new freedom. Reports have begun leaking over the past few days regarding a recent agreement between Microsoft and non-profit investor group As You Sow, the latter attempting to persuade large companies to make changes to better the environment. While consumers have always technically been permitted to repair their own devices and accessories, Microsoft has made it notoriously difficult to do so by withholding repair instructions and necessary parts. The recent agreement asks Microsoft to bring in an independent consultant to measure the environmental ramifications of letting Xbox owners make their own fixes, with the findings scheduled to be made public knowledge by May 2022. If this study shows any benefit to letting consumers have this freedom, Microsoft has agreed to make spare parts and instructions available by the tail end of 2022 at the latest.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO