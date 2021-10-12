CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Microsoft Considering Offering Xbox Owners 'Right To Repair' Their Own Systems

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft will investigate the possibility of allowing consumers - including Xbox owners - to repair their own hardware. Grist reports the American tech giant has reached an agreement with the non-profit investor group 'As You Sow' - who asked the Xbox manufacturer to study the "environmental and social benefits" of repairing devices.

T3.com

Xbox Series X owners will love this retro 20th-Anniversary Xbox controller

Microsoft has just announced a new 20th-Anniversary Xbox controller is available for preorder to celebrate two decades since the original Xbox system graced retailers’ shelves. Fast-forward to the present day: we now have the next-gen Xbox Series X that's proving very troublesome to get onto stores’ shelves in light of chronic supply issues.
VIDEO GAMES
morningbrew.com

Microsoft agrees to update its repair policy

After a battle with the shareholder advocacy group As You Sow, Microsoft has agreed to study the link between consumers repairing their own products and climate change, as well as loosen some repair restrictions. It’s a major win for the right-to-repair movement. Right-to-what now? The right-to-repair movement has pushed large...
ECONOMY
HEXUS.net

Microsoft shifts on Right to Repair after shareholder pressure

Microsoft is a more prolific hardware company now than it has ever been in its history. As well as the Surface devices we often take an interest in on HEXUS, there are lots of Surface accessories, as well as the popular Xbox series of consoles and accessories – all currently being sold and supported by Microsoft.
BUSINESS
Shore News Network

Microsoft Is Relaxing Its Rules On Who Can Repair Its Devices

Microsoft is loosening its restrictions on how consumers can repair the tech giant’s devices by sharing more information on its products and expanding consumer access to parts. Microsoft signed an agreement with investor advocacy group As You Sow to study how expanding who can repair its devices can improve climate...
BUSINESS
gamepressure.com

Youtuber Stacks Broken PS4s Demanding Right to Repair

An American youtuber stacked a tower of forty-two PlayStation 4 consoles to draw attention to the serious problem of not having the right to repair electronic devices. Youtuber TronicsFix, who boasts a channel with nearly a million subscribers, recently posted a video in which he gathered sixty-two PlayStation 4 consoles and was going to stack them on top of each other. He only succeeded with forty-two units, after which the structure collapsed. TronicsFix thus wants to draw attention to the problematic issue of repairing electronic devices, including consoles.
VIDEO GAMES
onmsft.com

Microsoft releases official Xbox skateboard deck

Microsoft has made a variety of limited promotional Xbox-branded skateboards in the past but the tech giant has now, finally, released one that’s not only available to the general public but can also be ordered online and shipped internationally. The Xbox Green Sphere Skateboard Deck launched in Microsoft’s Xbox Gear...
VIDEO GAMES
winbuzzer.com

Microsoft Commits to Easier Surface Repairability for Consumers in 2022

If you are a consumer with a broken Surface product, repairing it is far from easy. Doing it yourself is out of the question without expert knowledge because Surface devices are some of the least repairable ever. Microsoft is now “deciding” to give customers more options for repairing their devices.
TECHNOLOGY
gamesindustry.biz

Microsoft expands "right to repair" options following shareholder resolution

Microsoft has agreed to extend its "right to repair" options following pressure from shareholders. Back in June, shareholder representative As You Know filed a resolution to encourage the company to expand its product reparability avenues. Giving users more ways to fix their own devices leads to a longer lifespan, lessening the environmental impact of production.
BUSINESS
GamesRadar+

Microsoft xCloud is now powered by custom Xbox Series X hardware

Xbox’s Cloud Gaming service xCloud is now fully powered by custom Xbox Series X hardware which has led to faster load times and a boost in performance. In a statement shared to The Verge, Microsoft said that "it recently completed the upgrade, which improves both frame rates and game load times for players streaming Xbox games over the web."
VIDEO GAMES
purexbox.com

Sky TV Has Partnered With Microsoft To Resurrect The Xbox Kinect

The Kinect is getting a form of reincarnation with the new Sky Glass Camera, a device that detects motion controls to work on the new series of Sky TVs in the UK. Does all of this sound familiar? That's because it looks and sounds eerily close to the Xbox Kinect. In fact, Sky is even partnering with Microsoft to bring some social functions to the device (thanks, The Verge). Users will be able to have a good old social time as you can sync your Sky Glass TV to watch media with others and chat along.
ELECTRONICS
windowsreport.com

Xbox and Surface devices could become easier to repair by 2022

Shareholders have finally convinced Microsoft to take a step it should have a long time ago. Allegedly, Redmond officials agreed to expand their Right-to-Repair efforts by 2022. This means that it will become easier for the public to fix their devices, instead of replacing them. Getting parts will be way...
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Xbox Consoles May Soon Become Easier to Repair

Xbox owners may soon be open to new freedom. Reports have begun leaking over the past few days regarding a recent agreement between Microsoft and non-profit investor group As You Sow, the latter attempting to persuade large companies to make changes to better the environment. While consumers have always technically been permitted to repair their own devices and accessories, Microsoft has made it notoriously difficult to do so by withholding repair instructions and necessary parts. The recent agreement asks Microsoft to bring in an independent consultant to measure the environmental ramifications of letting Xbox owners make their own fixes, with the findings scheduled to be made public knowledge by May 2022. If this study shows any benefit to letting consumers have this freedom, Microsoft has agreed to make spare parts and instructions available by the tail end of 2022 at the latest.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Microsoft becomes first major tech firm to give in to pressure from Right to Repair movement

Microsoft has said it will take steps to facilitate ‘right to repair’, which would allow consumers to fix their own devices.The software giant and the investor advocacy non-profit As You Sow reached an agreement after the group filed a movement in June asking Microsoft to assess the “environmental and social benefits” of user device repair.The company has now said that it will study how increasing access to parts and information needed to repair, and will act on the findings by the end of 2022.“We’ve seen shareholder resolutions become a significant tool for climate activists,” Kerry Sheehan, the US policy director...
BUSINESS
Digital Trends

Microsoft expands right to repair through new agreement with a nonprofit

As part of an agreement with As You Sow, a nonprofit organization geared toward the mindfulness of corporate pollution, Microsoft has announced the expansion of repair options for their devices by the end of 2022. As a shareholder in Microsoft, As You Sow used its leverage to create and push...
BUSINESS
videogameschronicle.com

Microsoft’s 20th Anniversary Xbox controller has been revealed early

An 20th anniversary controller being teased by Xbox has appeared on the Best Buy website. Microsoft has been posting tweets with the controller shrouded in darkness, but the Best Buy listing shows the controller fully lit. The official Xbox Twitter account posted a photo of the darkened controller on Wednesday,...
VIDEO GAMES
Fudzilla

Microsoft says sorry for kicking AMD off Xbox

Microsoft has said sorry to AMD for the silly decision to kick its chip off the original Xbox 20 years ago and go with Intel. To mark the upcoming anniversary, the console's designer has apologised to AMD's engineers and its CEO for Microsoft's last-minute decision to drop AMD for rival Intel.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRepublic

Right to Repair movement inspires businesses to revisit their own hardware policies

From purchase and deployment to decommissioning and disposal, guidelines help organizations keep hardware safe and secure. The Right to Repair movement just got a big win. Microsoft will become the first US manufacturer "to increase consumers' options to repair their devices by the end of 2022," As You Sow, an environmental and social corporate responsibility nonprofit, reported in a press release.
BUSINESS

