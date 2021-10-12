CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
US PC market declines due to supply issues just as Windows 11 launches

By Tom Warren
The Verge
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe US PC market has declined during the recent quarter, due to pandemic-related supply issues. It’s the first time the US PC market has declined since the pandemic began causing lots of people to rush out and buy new PCs over the past 18 months. Overall, Gartner and IDC analysis both suggest the worldwide PC market grew in Q3, but at a slower rate than we’ve seen during the pandemic.

www.theverge.com

As inflation-wary consumers seek more value for their dollar and amid new company growth initiatives, Dollar Tree, Inc. is focusing on improving demand forecasting and replenishment processes across its Dollar Tree and Family Dollar banners. The company is teaming up with retail optimization software provider Relex Solutions to deploy a platform aimed at improving collaboration and information-sharing between stores and central planning teams.
U.S. industrial output for September fell by 1.3% in a sign that ongoing supply chain problems are continuing to choke manufacturers and take a toll on the economy. In the latest report by the Federal Reserve, the central bank said that most of the weakness came from a drop in the number of consumer goods and materials. The consumer goods index fell 1.9% with the biggest declines in durables like automotive products and consumer energy goods.
Supply chain issues have been plaguing electronics manufacturers for several months now, and camera companies are not immune to the problems caused by an inability to obtain adequate quantities of needed components. It seems as if Canon is the latest to be affected by the shortages, with several product canceled and slated to be "refreshed" at a later date.
As promised, Microsoft has officially released Windows 11 on the 5th of October. The new version of Windows will bring about a host of changes, improvements, and new features to the Windows operating system and as such, we imagine that there are quite a few people who are excited to get their hands on the update.
The Cupertino tech giant came in fourth among the top global PC makers, behind Lenovo, HP, and Dell in that order. Apple accounted for 9.3% of the market in the third quarter, which corresponds to the company's fourth fiscal quarter, according to new data from research firm Canalys. Apple's growth...
Self-driving technology company Aptiv Plc warned that global vehicle production is now expected to come in at 79 million units in 2021, down from earlier guidance of 85 million, citing the combination of COVID-19 disruption, the global chip shortage and supply-chain issues. The Dublin-based company said for the third quarter, global vehicle production is expected to come in at about 18 million units, down from the 21 million units expected on Aug. 5, the last time it offered guidance. "Global vehicle production for the fourth quarter is currently expected to be approximately 20 million units, or a decrease of approximately 13% from the 23 million units expected previously," the company said in a statement. Aptiv is now expecting full-year revenue to range from $15.1 billion to $15.5 billion, down from prior guidance of $16.1 billion to $16.4 billion. The company will offer third-quarter earnings on Nov. 4. Shares were down 2.2% premarket, but have gained 27% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 17%.
The global supply chain seems broken. Several companies have pointed to supply chain woes, both domestically as well as internationally. What do these supply chain issues mean for the markets?. To begin with, the global supply chain problem is multi-faced. To begin with, there is a crippling semiconductor shortage. Since...
New York, United States: The newly added business Hyperconverged Integrated System Market research report prepared by the team of industrial specialists at Decisive Markets Insights looks into a variety of aspects of the global market, such as business opportunities, risks, catalysts, constraints, profitability, and consumer viewpoints on short term and long-term objectives. It also includes vital pointers related to the market industry like the total sales numbers, earnings, market products price, and many other items are included in an organized manner. Increasing world population levels, as well as acceptance of the launch of more technically sophisticated options for industry products, will drive the market industry's competitive expansion throughout the anticipated time.
ERIE (Erie News Now) – There’s a backup at sea that could put your holiday presents in peril, and toy stores everywhere are struggling to stock their shelves. Inside the Jelly Jar, a toy store at Erie’s Colony Plaza, told Erie News Now Thursday the store is about as stocked as it’s going to be through the holidays.
Global PC shipments are still expanding but the pace was more moderate in calendar Q3 following a US slowdown in spending caused by the gridlock in the supply chain. According to preliminary figures released today by IDC, sales into the channel went up by 3.9 per cent to 86.652 million units - this is the sixth consecutive quarter of growth but the first time since the pandemic that a single digit percentage rise was recorded.
Major retailers, including Amazon and Ikea, are beginning to clean up their shipping pollution. A group of companies pledged yesterday that by 2040, they’ll only contract ships using zero-carbon fuels to move their goods. Both Ikea and Amazon were among the 15 companies responsible for the most maritime import pollution in 2019, according to one recent analysis.
Windows 11 was announced back in June as a new OS that would deliver improvements to performance and multitasking, along with a new Windows Store. We were also told to expect a new Start menu and support for multiple monitors. Then, on October 5, the latest version of Windows was released. But unfortunately, it seems that it wasn’t quite ready to work on PCs powered by AMD’s Ryzen processors.
The UK consumer car finance market slumped in August as the global chip shortage continued to take its toll on new car sales. Figures from the Finance and Leasing Association (FLA) showed the UK’s finance companies financed around 160,000 cars in August – down 10 percent compared with the same month last year.
Helen Dickinson, the boss of the British Retail Consortium, has warned that the ongoing delays will see prices rise on shelves as shipping costs soar. The majority of retail bosses plan to put up prices on goods by the end of the year and one in 10 have already done so, according to the boss of the industry’s trade body.
