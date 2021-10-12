CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Which Coronation Street character would be most likely to win Squid Game?

By Kate Plummer
Indy100
Indy100
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nvyvd_0cObnznA00

Anyone with a crumb of empathy who has watched Netflix thriller Squid Game has imagined how they would fare in the brutal games.

Would you get caught out in ‘Red light, green light?’ or would you manage to thrive during a game of tug of war? It doesn’t, truly, bear thinking about.

But have you ever wondered how the cast of Coronation Street would get on?

Probably not - but that is exactly what someone has done, providing comprehensive analysis of nine characters on Twitter for fans of both shows to delight in.

The fan reckons Leanne Battersby would have mixed fortunes, as although she is “resourceful”, she is also “reckless” and pushes people away.

Ranked higher is long-term character David Platt, who is described as being sufficiently “cunning and sneaky” to do well. “He might not able to use teammates for his benefit well,” however.

Tracy Barlow would come third as “she is very cunning, ruthless, cold-blooded, strong and resourceful”.

And Nick Tilsley would give Sang-Woo a run for his money, coming in second.

The winner, apparently, would be Adam Barlow:

“Don’t let the pretty face fool you. Adam is smarter than people give him credit for He’s cunning, resourceful, athletic, ruthless, charming and two face enough to win the games.

“He would also cope under pressure and not be afraid to get his hands dirty.”

So there you have it. Netflix has said that nothing has been decided about whether there will be a second series of the hit show but given its popularity it seems a no-brainer to renew it.

Whether they should bring the games to the cobbles, however, is debatable.

Comments / 0

Related
The Tab

Take this quiz and find out which Squid Game character you’re spiritually aligned to

Squid Game is a great series. The games are fantastic and the costumes are incredible. But what really makes the series iconic is the characters. Gi-hun is a total babe and I feel the exact same way about Kang Sae-Byeok and I know for a fact we all have the same love for our Squid Game king, Ali. But after finishing the series, it all comes down to the ultimate question: Which character from Squid Game am I spiritually aligned with?
TV SERIES
The Tab

Which iconic British huns would survive six rounds of Squid Game?

I have a sickness, and that sickness is shoving British huns into anything and everything. It’s got to the point where I can’t watch a show or a film without imagining fictional scenarios featuring my favourite cohort of icons dropped into the context. The latest being, of course, Squid Game. I can’t help but wonder which of my queens are getting through Red Light, Green Light. I need to know how Gemma Collins would find the patience to scrape out her honeycomb shape. I need to witness the unshakeable and formidable force of Tina Malone doing the tug of war. But most of all, I want to see Charity Shop Sue turn to dirty tricks on the stepping stones bridge. This is how the most iconic British huns would do if they were recruited for Squid Game:
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coronation Street#Squid Game
Indy100

The games people would have to play if Squid Game was in their country

Squid Game has taken Netflix by storm after a decade of being dismissed by potential investors for being too grotesque, unrealistic and brutal. It is now, however, reportedly on track to become the platform’s most-watched original series ever. Without giving away too many spoilers, the South Korean survival drama poaches...
VIDEO GAMES
epicstream.com

This Squid Game Actress Didn't Audition But Received Proposal Role From Director Hwang Dong Hyuk For The 'Most Dynamic Character' In The Series

Squid Game has remained one of the much-talked Netflix TV series even weeks after it was released. While most cast members auditioned to get a role in the Korean survival series, one actress didn't have to go through that. This actress had worked with director Hwang Dong-Hyuk before Squid Game, and she impressed him with her acting skills.
RETAIL
Onward State

What Would A Penn State ‘Squid Game’ Look Like?

Netflix’s “Squid Game” is the latest show that’s captivated streaming TV buffs everywhere. For those living under a rock, the Korean-based survival drama’s premise is simple: 456 contestants compete in a series of deadly games for a chance to win a lucrative prize. Naturally, we began wondering what a Penn...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Netflix
duqsm.com

“Squid Game” becomes most streamed Netflix show

It is highly likely that any avid Netflix-user has run into the new Korean drama Squid Game. The series was released on Sept. 17 and has gained a gross income of approximately $900 million since it debuted. As well as this, Squid Game garnered 142 million views within the first month of its air date, making it the most-streamed Netflix series in the platform’s history.
TV SERIES
Narcity

This 'Squid Game' TikTok Shows How It Would Be The Most Canadian Challenge Ever

There's a hilarious Squid Game TikTok that shows what it might be like here and how it would have the most Canadian challenge ever. If you haven't seen this hit Netflix show yet, it's basically a fight to the death where players from different walks of life compete in a bunch of children's games for the chance of winning a huge cash prize but run the risk of facing fatal penalties for losing.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

Indy100

101K+
Followers
5K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy