With Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog” picking up steam after playing nearly the entirety of the fall festival circuit, Netflix has confirmed to Variety exclusively that Kirsten Dunst, one of the standout sensations from the Western, will campaign for supporting actress for the awards season. This decision doesn’t surprise those who have seen the film, as the story and characters orbit Benedict Cumberbatch’s Phil Burbank. Nevertheless, an Academy coronation for Dunst has been long overdue, and her role as Rose, a widow who becomes an alcoholic out of paralyzing fear of her brother-in-law, is among her very best yet....

MOVIES ・ 2 HOURS AGO