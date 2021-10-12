CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pianist Simone Dinnerstein illuminates a lifetime in art with a new multimedia concert

By Jeff Lunden
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The eloquent pianist used a work break imposed by pandemic to learn something new: stage directing, a skill set she put to use in creating a multimedia recital. Finally today, many of us have snapshots of ourselves as infants. But pianist Simone Dinnerstein has a different kind of baby picture. Her father, Simon, included her sitting on her mother's lap in his enormous 14-foot wide painting, The Fulbright Triptych. That 1974 masterwork is at the center of a new multimedia performance piece devised and directed by Dinnerstein. It's called "The Eye Is The First Circle," and it premieres Thursday. Jeff Lunden has this report.

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

ABOUT

Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

 https://www.gpb.org/news

