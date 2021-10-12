Pianist Simone Dinnerstein illuminates a lifetime in art with a new multimedia concert
The eloquent pianist used a work break imposed by pandemic to learn something new: stage directing, a skill set she put to use in creating a multimedia recital. Finally today, many of us have snapshots of ourselves as infants. But pianist Simone Dinnerstein has a different kind of baby picture. Her father, Simon, included her sitting on her mother's lap in his enormous 14-foot wide painting, The Fulbright Triptych. That 1974 masterwork is at the center of a new multimedia performance piece devised and directed by Dinnerstein. It's called "The Eye Is The First Circle," and it premieres Thursday. Jeff Lunden has this report.www.gpb.org
