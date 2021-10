MIAMI (CBSMiami) — As the Miami Dolphins return home this weekend, they are a team desperate for a win. Atlanta is this week’s opponent and the Fins defense will need to improve against quarterback Matt Ryan. It looked like the Dolphins had a win last weekend against Jacksonville in London, only to see the Jaguars pull out the victory on a last second field goal making the final score 23-20. Early in the game, it seemed like the Dolphins may blow out Jacksonville, but the Jaguars were able to end their 20 game losing streak. Miami is now looking to end its own...

NFL ・ 4 HOURS AGO