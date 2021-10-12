CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nepal bus crash kills at least 28 in Mugu district

BBC
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt least 28 people have been killed and many others injured in a bus crash in north-west Nepal, police say. The vehicle was travelling through Mugu district when it left the road and plunged down a hillside shortly after midday on Tuesday, local media report. The cause of the crash...

www.bbc.com

