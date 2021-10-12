Nepal bus crash kills at least 28 in Mugu district

AYER (CBS) – The school bus driver charged with killing a young man on a motorcycle in Westford two years ago pleaded not guilty Friday and was ordered not to drive. Nancy Durost, 73, of Westford, is charged with motor vehicle homicide and negligent operation in the crash that killed 20-year-old Steven Welch of Westford on September 19, 2019. She was charged last month and was arraigned Friday in Ayer District Court. Steven Welch. (Family Photo) Durost was driving the Acton-Boxboro field hockey team on a bus on West Street when prosecutors say she failed to yield as she tried to make a left turn and hit Welch, who was on his motorcycle. He died at the scene. The school bus hit the motorcycle near Blanchard Middle School in Westford, Sept. 19, 2019. (WBZ-TV) No one on the bus was hurt. Durost’s license was suspended after the crash. Welch’s family was in court for the arraignment and thanked their attorney but did not speak to reporters. Nancy Durost in Ayer District Court, Oct. 15, 2021. (WBZ-TV) Durost is due back in court in January.

WESTFORD, MA ・ 6 DAYS AGO