Cherokee County men accused of killing Alabama women after party

CENTRE, Ala. - Two Georgia men were jailed on murder charges in the deaths of two half-sisters who were killed in Alabama and dumped off a bridge last year. Devon Lashawn Watts, 37, and Christopher Leedarius Pullen, 24, both of Rome, Georgia, were booked into the Cherokee County Jail on Friday, Cherokee County Sheriff Jeff Shaver said. A third man, Desmond Brown, also is charged with murder and awaiting transfer to Alabama.