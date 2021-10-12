CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

Cherokee County men accused of killing Alabama women after party

By Associated Press
fox5atlanta.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCENTRE, Ala. - Two Georgia men were jailed on murder charges in the deaths of two half-sisters who were killed in Alabama and dumped off a bridge last year. Devon Lashawn Watts, 37, and Christopher Leedarius Pullen, 24, both of Rome, Georgia, were booked into the Cherokee County Jail on Friday, Cherokee County Sheriff Jeff Shaver said. A third man, Desmond Brown, also is charged with murder and awaiting transfer to Alabama.

www.fox5atlanta.com

Comments / 21

naptown317
8d ago

I hope them girls and their parents get the justice they deserve frfr. I met the mother of one and all I can say is she is strong. I pray for you and your sanity and strength as the trial is about to start. may justice prevail accordingly.

Reply
5
Jeffrey Steele
8d ago

this s*** of killing is got to stop the enemy is walking hard he is devouring of people.

Reply
8
Related
CNN

House to vote to hold Steve Bannon in contempt for defying subpoena

(CNN) — The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives is expected to vote Thursday to hold Steve Bannon, one of former President Donald Trump's closest allies, in criminal contempt of Congress after he defied a subpoena from the committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol. The action marks a significant...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cherokee County, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
City
Rome, GA
County
Cherokee County, AL
Rome, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
NBC News

Voting legislation blocked — again — in Senate as Republicans unite for filibuster

WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans filibustered a major voting bill Wednesday that would allow automatic and same-day voter registration and make Election Day a holiday. The 49-51 vote on the procedural motion was short of the 60 needed to advance the legislation to the next stage, marking the second time this year that Republicans have prevented a Democratic-backed voting bill from moving forward.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
ABC News

Fresh whole onions linked to salmonella outbreak in 37 states: CDC

A salmonella outbreak in 37 states has been linked to fresh whole red, white, and yellow onions sold to restaurants and grocery stores throughout the U.S., according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At least 652 people have reported illness with 129 hospitalizations due to the onions...
FOOD SAFETY
The Associated Press

NFL, players agree to end ‘race-norming’ in $1B settlement

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The NFL and lawyers for thousands of retired NFL players have reached an agreement to end race-based adjustments in dementia testing in the $1 billion settlement of concussion claims, according to a proposed deal filed Wednesday in federal court. The revised testing plan follows public outrage over...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Shaver

Comments / 0

Community Policy