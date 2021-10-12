CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Lord Frost to escalate war of words with EU over Northern Ireland

By Jon Stone
The Independent
The Independent
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LSxjN_0cObmliR00

Lord Frost is to dramatically escalate the war of words with Brussels over the Northern Ireland Brexit deal – as he sets out new plans to rewrite the 24-month old accord.

The UK's Brexit minister will give a speech in Lisbon on Tuesday afternoon admonishing the EU for not listening to British demands.

And the UK's chief negotiator will present a new legal text to Brussels with concrete plans to amend the deal.

His intervention comes after a very public spat with the Irish foreign minister in which Simon Coveney accused Lord Frost of deliberately trying to torpedo EU-UK relations by being unreasonable.

Mr Coveney said demands by the UK to eliminate a role for the European Court of Justice were "a new 'red line' barrier to progress, that [the UK] know EU can’t move on".

In a sassy series of tweets the UK's Brexit minister said he preferred "not to do negotiations by twitter".

The UK wants to change the Northern Ireland Brexit deal it negotiated because it is causing disruption to trade with the rest of the UK.

But there is little appetite in EU capitals to seriously renegotiate the treaty, which was struck after years of painful negotiations with both Theresa May's and Boris Johnson's governments.

The EU is expected to set out its response to UK plans on Wednesday.

Maros Sefcovic, the EU's Brexit lead has said one of the UK's demands, removing the ECJ's role from the deal, would cut Northern Ireland off from the single market.

But ahead of the crunch point Lord Frost will claim: “Without new arrangements in this area, the protocol will never have the support it needs to survive.”

Lord Frost is expected to tell his audience in Lisbon that the relationship with the EU is “under strain”.

“No one should be in any doubt about the seriousness of the situation,” he will say.

“That is why we are working to reflect the concerns of everyone in Northern Ireland, from all sides of the political spectrum, to make sure that the peace process is not undermined.

"The EU now needs to show ambition and willingness to tackle the fundamental issues at the heart of the protocol head on.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Government refuses to publish Northern Ireland Brexit plan legal text for scrutiny

Britain’s Brexit chief has refused to publish details of his plans for changes to the Northern Ireland protocol, despite having already shared them with the EU.Lord Frost said the legal text – which opposition parties want to scrutinise – was not a “new stage or evolution in our position” and simply reflected the UK’s position set out earlier in the summer. But despite claiming that the text contained nothing new, and having already shared it with Brussels, the minister said he would not be making it public or allowing parliament to look at it.“It’s a negotiating documents for the purposes...
POLITICS
The Independent

France to announce sanctions amid fishing dispute with UK

France will announce potential sanctions over energy prices and trade “by the end of the week” in its fishing dispute with the United Kingdom the government spokesman said Wednesday.France vehemently protested the decision last month by the U.K. and the Channel Island of Jersey to refuse dozens of French fishing boats a license to operate in their territorial waters. Paris called the move “unacceptable.” France considers the restrictions as contrary to the post-Brexit agreement that the British government signed when it left the European Union “We are obviously in a position to take sanctions if the agreement...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Queen cancels Northern Ireland trip on 'medical advice'

The Queen has had to cancel a scheduled trip to Northern Ireland on medical advice, Buckingham Palace has said. The 95-year-old monarch was meant to be travelling to Northern Ireland for a two day trip, which was due to begin on Wednesday. She is said to be in “good spirits” and “disappointed” that she is no longer able to go.
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simon Coveney
Person
Theresa May
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Boris Johnson says Britain must not ‘pitchfork away’ investment from China

Britain will not "pitchfork away" investment from China despite ongoing differences with Beijing over human rights and Hong Kong, Boris Johnson has said.Ahead of the Global Investment Summit in London, the Prime Minister said China would continue to play a "gigantic part" in UK economic life for years to come.At the same time, he insisted the Government would not be "naive" about allowing China access to the UK's critical national infrastructure (CNI) such as nuclear power or the 5G communications network."I'm not going to tell you the UK government is going to pitchfork away every overture from China," he said...
ECONOMY
BBC

Polish PM accuses EU of blackmail as row over rule of law escalates

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has accused the EU of blackmail in a heated debate with European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen over the rule of law. The clash in the European Parliament follows a top Polish court ruling that rejected key parts of EU law. Mrs von der...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#War#Uk#Eu#British#Irish#Twitter#Ecj
The Independent

British demands to strip EU judges of power over Northern Ireland ‘not on table’ in talks

British demands to strip EU judges of power over Northern Ireland are not on the table in Brexit talks, Brussels has indicated.The UK wants to overhaul the treaty protocol governing the territory after Brexit and chief among UK demands is to end the role of the European Court of Justice (ECJ).But asked whether the role of the ECJ would be included in talks a spokesperson for the European Commission told reporters in Brussels: "We are following up on the package that we have proposed on October 13 - it is a far-reaching package."The package of proposals unveiled by EU Brexit...
POLITICS
Telegraph

Lord Frost raises prospect of EU court compromise

Britain could compromise over the European Court of Justice's role in Northern Ireland after Lord Frost suggested he would enter negotiations with Brussels without "red lines". In a bid to finally break the deadlock over the Northern Ireland Protocol, the EU yesterday proposed to slash red tape and cut the...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
US News and World Report

Factbox-What's in the EU Plan for Future Britain-To-Northern Ireland Trade?

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union proposed measures on Wednesday that could halve customs paperwork required to move goods from Britain to Northern Ireland and cut checks on food imports by 80%. Northern Ireland remains in the EU single market despite Brexit because of its open border with EU member...
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Lord Frost issues a last minute warning to EU that it must 'move significantly' to secure a breakthrough on Northern Ireland border rules after Irish deputy PM Leo Varadkar slams 'untrustworthy' Britain in new Brexit row

Lord Frost has issued a last minute warning to the EU that it must 'move significantly' to secure a Brexit breakthrough on Northern Ireland border rules as the bloc prepares to unveil its compromise plan this evening. The Government's Brexit chief said the UK will look at the European Commission's...
POLITICS
The Independent

What are the new EU Brexit proposals on Northern Ireland?

Britain has demanded the EU make changes to the Northern Ireland Brexit deal, and on Wednesday afternoon the bloc unveiled its plans.The European Commission proposals would see a 80 per cent reduction in spot checks on food crossing the Irish Sea, and a streamlining of the certificates needed. Restrictions on “chilled meats” such as sausages would also be relaxed, customs paperwork on manufactured goods halved, and restrictions on moving medicines across the Irish Sea would be done away with.But the plans crucially ignore UK demands for the European Court of Justice to be removed from the equation, which Brexit...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Brexit: EU to unveil proposals aimed at resolving political stand-off over Northern Ireland agreement

The European Union will today outline proposals aimed at resolving the political stand-off over the Brexit agreement, with an offer to significantly reduce border checks on British goods entering Northern Ireland.It comes after Brexit minister Lord Frost dialled up the government’s hardline rhetoric over the contentious issue in a speech on Tuesday, warning the bloc it would be a “historic misjudgement” not to rewrite the deal.But the minister was accused of stoking tensions by accusing the EU of being “disrespectful” and attempting to reverse the referendum result, as he effectively demanded the cancellation of the Northern Ireland Protocol which...
POLITICS
BBC

Northern Ireland Protocol: Will UK-EU talks lead to truce or trade war?

"I suppose you've rung me to talk about the Northern Ireland Protocol...", comes the weary voice down the phone. It's not diplomats or politicians from any particular EU country who greet me like that these days. It's the reaction I get pretty much across the board. Four years of Brexit...
ECONOMY
The Independent

The Independent

298K+
Followers
122K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy