CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Thunder GM Presti urges patience for fans used to winning

Derrick
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma City Thunder aren’t talking about the playoffs, wins or losses. A franchise that had missed the playoffs just once in the previous 11 seasons ended last season in the draft lottery with a 22-50 record. General manager Sam Presti's focus is on helping a group of talented young players led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander flourish so the Thunder can be competitive again — eventually.

www.thederrick.com

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Joel Embiid Says If The Warriors Offered Stephen Curry And Klay Thompson To The Sixers In Exchange For Him, They Would Accept It: "I Wouldn't Say No To That."

Joel Embiid is generally viewed as a top-10 player across the league. The 76ers superstar has shown his ability to dominate on the court as a multi-skilled big man with a throwback interior game. He's certainly very talented, and over the course of the playoffs, Embiid averaged 28.1 PPG and 10.5 RPG, while shooting very efficiently and playing some spectacular defense.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Lakers’ Rajon Rondo drops truth bomb on Russell Westbrook beef

Rajon Rondo and Russell Westbrook are now teammates on the Los Angeles Lakers, and any beef between them is apparently dead. Rondo said as much during his introductory press conference with the Lakers and then again at Tuesday’s Media Day:. If you somehow forgot, there was a bit of Rondo-Russ...
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Saddening Delonte West News

Once a star guard at Saint Joseph’s, Delonte West found his NBA career shortened due to a wide variety of on-court and the off-the-court problems. Sadly, another off-the-court incident got him into trouble with the law this week. West was reportedly arrested in Florida this week after reportedly getting into...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Andrew Bogut on Ben Simmons: 'He has form doing these kinds of things'

Goorjian’s comments come after Aussie basketball icon Andrew Bogut weighed in on the “ugly” stand-off between Simmons and the 76ers. “It’s not good for either party, in my opinion. Ben’s side of things, training with your phone in your pocket, not being glued in to what’s going on,” Bogut told SEN on Wednesday. “Unfortunately, he has form doing these kinds of things; we experienced it with the national team. “There’s not going to be too much sympathy for him, but hopefully they can sort it out and both parties can have something positive to come out of it.”
NBA
ClutchPoints

Pelicans star Zion Williamson’s troubling weight gain, revealed

There has been drama surrounding Zion Williamson basically from the very beginning of his career with the New Orleans Pelicans. That’s only continuing as the 2021-22 season gets underway, with Williamson undergoing foot surgery over the summer and now missing the start of his third campaign. The communication on the...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Presti
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Ap#The Oklahoma City Thunder
ClutchPoints

Damian Lillard’s brutally honest admission after ugly loss to Kings

As the fourth quarter clocked ticked toward zeroes, with the Portland Trail Blazers down just three points following a spirited late-game comeback, Damian Lillard dribbled the ball up the floor, crossed over between his legs and stepped back for a 30-footer. But one of his worst shooting nights ended the way it had transpired from the opening tip, Lillard’s would-be game-tying triple falling just short and spinning around the rim, sealing a victory for the Sacramento Kings.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Oklahoma City Thunder
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Luke Walton allowing Damian Lillard to attempt a potential game-tying 3-pointer in closing seconds is baffling

When you're the Sacramento Kings, you don't go nitpicking wins. They don't come around often enough. But I have to say, for all the good feels of beating the Blazers on the road in their season-opener on Wednesday, the fact that Luke Walton allowed Damian Lillard to get up a potential game-tying 3-pointer, rather that instructing his players to foul, as the final seconds ticked off was inexcusable.
NBA
reviewjournal.com

Raiders fans urged to use alternate vaccination screening ahead of game

Fans heading to Sunday’s Raiders-Chicago Bears game at Allegiant Stadium who wish to take part in the alternate COVID vaccine screening process are urged to do so ahead of kickoff. A tent set up in Lot B of the stadium provides fans who can’t or wish not to use the...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy