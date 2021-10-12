CARNIVAL's 'One Piece' Capsule Collection Explores the "Grand Line"
Back with another anime collaboration, Bangkok retailer CARNIVAL has tapped Shueisha‘s iconic manga/anime series One Piece. Comprised of 91 items in total, the special range celebrates Eiichiro Oda‘s enduring work that has amassed a loyal global following and influenced modern popular media in various ways. The expansive capsule collection features motifs that highlight various groups and figures from the series centered around seafaring pirates. Graphics and patterns highlights the Straw Pirates, Seven Warlords of the Sea, Admirals of the Marine organization and the World Government. Items include hoodies, short sleeve shirts, T-shirts, bucket hats, caps, plush toys, Tower Box shoe storage cabinets, skateboard decks, tableware and rugs.hypebeast.com
