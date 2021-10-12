CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

As Shatner heads toward the stars, visions of space collide; flight delayed until Wednesday

By TED ANTHONY AP National Writer
Scranton Times
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Risk is our business,” James T. Kirk once said. “That’s what this starship is all about. That’s why we’re aboard her.”. More than a half-century later, the performer who breathed life into the fabled Enterprise captain is, at age 90, making that kind of risk his own business and heading toward the stars under dramatically different circumstances than his fictional counterpart. And in doing so, William Shatner is causing worlds to collide, or at least permitting parallel universes to coexist — the utopian spacefaring vision of “Star Trek” and the evolving, increasingly commercial spot that “space” holds in the American psyche.

www.thetimes-tribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

William Shatner Mocked by ‘Star Trek’ Co-Star for Space Flight on Blue Origin

When William Shatner and George Takei first appeared on Star Trek, space travel was in its infancy. Compared to the world portrayed by the iconic actors on screen, it still is. Yet from our perspective, the progress humans have made toward the final frontier over the last 50 years is mindboggling. Shatner couldn’t have anticipated that he’d have an opportunity to visit space someday. In the wake of his spaceflight, he called the Blue Origin experience “profound,” but his former co-star wasn’t very impressed.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nichelle Nichols
Person
Gene Roddenberry
Person
William Shatner
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Anderson Cooper
Person
Brad Paisley
Person
Jeff Bezos
Daily Herald

Shatner heads toward the stars ahead of Wizard World Chicago appearance

"Risk is our business," James T. Kirk once said. "That's what this starship is all about. That's why we're aboard her." More than a half-century later, the performer who breathed life into the fabled Enterprise captain is, at age 90, making that kind of risk his own business and heading toward the stars under dramatically different circumstances than his fictional counterpart. And in doing so, William Shatner is causing worlds to collide, or at least permitting parallel universes to coexist -- the utopian spacefaring vision of "Star Trek" and the evolving, increasingly commercial spot that "space" holds in the American psyche.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Shuttle#Space Travel#Space Foundation#American#Cnn
The Independent

Nasa releases incredible audio captured by its Perseverance rover on Mars

Nasa’s Perseverance rover has recorded five hours of sounds from Mars and scientists said it made them feel as if they were “right there on the surface.”The rover now has the unique distinction of becoming the first spacecraft to record the sounds of the Red Planet through dedicated microphones, according to a press release issued by the space agency on Monday.“Sound on Mars carries much farther than we thought. It shows you just how important it is to do field science,” said Nina Lanza, a SuperCam scientist working with mic data at the Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL) in...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Space.com

Senate directs NASA to choose another company to build a lunar lander: report

The United States Senate's largest committee wants NASA to choose a second company to build its new moon lander. In April of this year, NASA announced that SpaceX alone had won the contract to build the agency's next moon lander for its Artemis program, which aims to return humans to the moon's surface by 2024 and create a sustainable human presence on our nearby satellite. This came as a surprise as many expected the agency to choose two of the three companies vying for the contract to keep them competitive and to have a backup built.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
United Nations
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Planets
CBS LA

NASA Rover Records Sounds From Mars

PASADENA (CBSLA) – The NASA Perseverance Rover has recorded over five hours of audio from Mars thanks to a set of microphones attached to the rover. Scientists out of the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) were among the first to listen to the audio. Included in the audio, which you can listen to here, are the sounds of the rover wheels crunching on Mars’ surface, gusts of wind and the spacecraft motors whirring as it moves its arm. The Perseverance is not the first spacecraft to record audio from space, but it is the first to record audio from Mars. This audio data helps...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
nickiswift.com

Pink Makes Her Feelings About Liz Cheney Clear

Pink, born Alecia Beth Moore, is known for saying what's on her mind and doesn't care who it offends. For instance, in 2006 Pink wrote a song called "Dear Mr. President," painting a very unflattering picture about the 43rd president of the United States, George W. Bush. "I hope the president is proud of the fact that we live in a country where we can do things like that, where we can have dissent, talk, communicate and share our opinions," Pink said in a 2006 MTV interview.
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Queen Elizabeth 'Feared' Prediction About Meghan Markle Came True?

After Prince Harry and Duchess Markle departed the UK following 'Megxit,' a royal expert said that Meghan Markle's lobbying letter to US legislators is "what the Queen dreaded." The feared prediction actually came true. The Duchess of Sussex expressed her worries about people not being able to take paid family...
CELEBRITIES
FOXBusiness

Rose McGowan rails against Netflix employees for protesting Dave Chappelle's special: 'Fake activism'

Rose McGowan is weighing in on the ongoing controversy surrounding Netflix and Dave Chappelle's latest comedy special. The former "Charmed" actress took to Twitter on Thursday to criticize the streamer's "whiny" staffers who have spoken out against "The Closer," which saw the comedian make remarks that some viewed as offensive to the transgender community.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Madison Cawthorn thinks boys should be raised as ‘monsters’. The consequences could be catastrophic for us all

With a perfectly coifed blonde mane and matinee smile, Madison Cawthorn looks like a Ken doll and has about as much brains as one, too. He is the quintessential corn-fed All-American boy-next-door.That is, until he opens his mouth. Only then do you realize that he is hate personified, an incubus made flesh. “They are trying to de-masculate [sic] the young men in our country because they don’t want people who are going to stand up,” Cawthorn told a cheering crowd in a video obtained by Right Wing Watch. “If you are raising a young man, please raise them to be...
CELEBRITIES
SlashGear

NASA puts out new spacecraft and space suit call for ISS and beyond

NASA is putting out a call for more astronaut shuttles, expanding the Commercial Crew program with additional missions beyond those already agreed with SpaceX and Boeing. The request for “safe, reliable, and cost-effective human space transportation services to and from the International Space Station” comes as the US space agency looks ahead to the future of the ISS and, beyond … Continue reading
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceNews.com

NASA starts process to acquire more commercial crew missions

WASHINGTON — NASA is beginning the process to procure more commercial crew flights as it looks to extend the International Space Station through the end of the decade, including the opportunity for new entrants to join the program. NASA issued a request for information (RFI) Oct. 20 seeking information from...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy