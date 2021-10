"The last thing new hires want is to be considered a diversity hire -- as in they only got the job because of 'x'," says Jennifer Giddens, head of marketing at Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN). "That leads to inequity of opportunity and people being passed over." Commenting during an Advancing Diversity Week panel on Organizations Driving Change for the Better, Giddens emphasized the importance of mentoring to prepare new team members for their next role and to reinforce the organization's belief in their potential. (You can watch the panel in its entirety in the video above.)

