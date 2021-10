Why You Should Set-up Your Company’s Business Credit Before You Need It. Establishing business credit is becoming more complex in the global economy. Supply chain uncertainty has become a major concern for many US companies. It’s also a growing reason that many companies are seeking business loans in 2021. Capital funding for the purposes of ensuring an adequate and timely supply of goods is exploding according to iCapitalFunding CFO, Robert Kleiber. iCapitalFunding provides capital for small-to-medium-sized businesses.

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 9 DAYS AGO