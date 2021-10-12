CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report shows Metro boards, commissions are overwhelmingly white

By Vivian Jones Main Street Nashville
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMembers of the Metro Council have raised serious concerns this year regarding the diversity of Metro boards and commissions, and a new report from the Metro clerk’s office shows there’s work to be done before Metro boards and commissions reflect the ethnic and racial diversity of Nashville. On 34 of...

