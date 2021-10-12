CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dave Chappelle’s comedy special is OK by Netflix despite his comments about transgender people

By The Associated Press
 9 days ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A top Netflix executive said Dave Chappelle’s special “The Closer” doesn’t cross “the line on hate” and will remain on the streaming service despite fallout over the comedian’s remarks about the transgender community. In an internal memo, co-CEO Ted Sarandos told managers that “some talent” may...

radiofacts.com

Trans Comedian Flame Monroe Responds and Supports Dave Chappelle (videos)

Dave Chappelle’s fourth Netflix comedy instalment “The Closer” was just released pregnant with a boatload of controversy. The Closer is one of the most controversial routines of Chappelle’s comedy career. Chappelle had previously released a self-titled Special “Dave Chapelle” before that “Sticks and Stones” and finally “Equanimity and the Bird Revelation.”
Fox News

Dave Chappelle declares he has no worries about getting canceled following Netflix controversy: 'I love it'

Dave Chappelle on Thursday laughed off any efforts to get him and his new Netflix special "The Closer" canceled. The 48-year-old performer took the stage at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Thursday night for a screening of his documentary. The sold-out crowd also watched performances by Stevie Wonder, Snoop Dogg, Jon Hamm, Nas, Lizzo, poet Amir Sulaiman, Jeff Rose, Talib Kweli and more.
The Independent

50 Cent reacts to Dave Chappelle’s controversial DaBaby joke

50 Cent has commented on Dave Chappelle’s controversial joke about DaBaby from his latest Netflix special, The Closer.Launching yesterday on the streaming service, The Closer features comedian Chappelle joking that rapper DaBaby was cancelled for making offensive remarks about gay people but not killing a man.Chappelle said: “A lot of the LGBT community doesn’t know DaBaby’s history. He’s a wild guy. He once shot a n****r and killed him in Walmart. Nothing bad happened to his career. “Do you see where I’m going with this? In our country, you can shoot and kill a n****r but you better not...
Dave Chappelle
Ted Sarandos
Black Enterprise

Comedian Damon Wayans Says Dave Chappelle ‘Freed the Slaves’ Following Transphobic Controversy

Comedian and actor Damon Wayans announced his support for Dave Chappelle, whose latest Netflix comedy special is stirring up conversations around transphobia. Since the release of Chappelle’s “The Closer” on Oct. 5, concerns of discrimination against the transgender community have been raised amongst some viewers. Chappelle has also garnered support...
Primetimer

Dave Chappelle's The Closer stopped being fun when it started looking like something from Fox News

"Maybe you watch comedy specials to endure them, but I watch them to have a good time, and I stop watching them when that’s no longer the case," writes poet Saeed Jones, who is gay and Black, in a GQ essay. "Chappelle argues this makes me 'too sensitive, too brittle'; I just think I have better things to do than watch a standup set that could just as well have been a Fox News special. As a gay Black man, even when I’m watching a comedy special, my identity is inconveniently present. It’s so annoying; I asked my queerness to chill in the other room so I could watch The Closer in peace, but no such luck." Jones points out at the beginning of his essay that Chappelle walked away from Chappelle's Show "when he realized the white people watching him were laughing a little too hard and likely for the wrong reasons." Jones adds: "It’s clear that whatever the hell was going on in 2005, Chappelle intuited that Hollywood was trying to kill him, literally or metaphorically, and I’m Black enough to know exactly what that feels like. I cheered when he decided to save himself instead. I cheered even louder when, having saved himself, he decided to return to the stage. America might love a second-act; I love Black people who get free. Watching Chappelle contort himself to justify ashy ideas about gender, queerness and identity is harrowing, because the only thing more brutal than someone saying hurtful shit is someone saying hurtful shit moments after making you laugh, moments after cracking you up in a way that’s both fun and deeply needed, moments after making you feel like you all got free together. America has only gotten better at trying to kill me. Laughter is no joke, which makes the betrayal, years in the making at this point, all the more devastating. I feel like a fool to have rooted for Dave Chappelle for so long. Things were easier when the men who wanted to hurt me just said so at the jump." ALSO: Damon Wayans says Chappelle "freed the slaves" of comedy from P.C. culture.
hotnewhiphop.com

Michael Blackson Takes Aim At Dave Chappelle, Says He Snitched On DaBaby

Since signing a multi-special deal with Netflix back in 2016, Dave Chappelle's stand-up comedy has transformed into a sort-of lecture series in which Chappelle ponders over a handful of hot-button issues and shares his feelings on the matters. The jokes and Chappelle's ability to spin webs interconnecting a ton of different thoughts and ideas is still there, but the information comes from a place of seeming enlightenment, as if the comedy icon can see another side of every story.
The Independent

Channing Tatum weighs in on Dave Chappelle controversy: ‘I hate that he has hurt so many people’

Channing Tatum has shared his thoughts on the controversy surrounding Dave Chappelle’s recent Netflix comedy special, The Closer.Chappelle had been widely criticised for remarks made about transgender people in the special, including the declaration that he was “team Terf” [trans-exclusionary radical feminist].On Instagram, Tatum shared a clip from Chappelle’s 2019 speech at Washington, DC’s Kennedy Center, when he accepted the Mark Twain Prize for American Humour, which Tatum said had “healed” him.“I understand that Dave is a very dangerous person to talk about at the moment,” wrote the Magic Mike star. “I understand and hate that he has hurt...
Indy100

Netflix fires organiser of trans walkout after ‘revealing $25m cost of Dave Chappelle special’

Netflix has fired the organiser of a trans employee walkout – five days before the protest was planned to take place. The trans employee resource group leader, who has asked not to be identified in the media to avoid harassment, had been actively encouraging fellow trans employees and allies to walk out as a protest against how Netflix handled Dave Chappelle’s comedy special, The Closer.
Indiana Daily Student

Black Voices: Dave Chappelle is a relic, it's time to retire him

Editor’s Note: this piece contains strong language. Dave Chapelle is a sellout. His latest stand-up special for Netflix, "The Closer," is his last one for a while, according to him. Good, he should spend some more time working on better material. The comedian is famous in recent times for his...
primetimer.com

Dave Chappelle: The Closer

Showing 1 - 15 of 23 articles tagged "Dave Chappelle: The Closer" Transgender Netflix staffer who was temporarily suspended says Dave Chappelle "is not, and has never been, the cause of this problem — he is a symptom of it" Netflix software engineer Terra Field, who was suspended and reinstated...
Deadline

Dave Chappelle ‘Closer’ Controversy Blast Radius Grows As Netflix Pink Slips Dismayed Staffer Over Leak

Now things are really getting messy. Netflix has today fired a long time employee who leaked confidential financial information in response to the streamer’s launch of Dave Chappelle’s controversial The Closer special on October 5. “We have let go of an employee for sharing confidential, commercially sensitive information outside the company,” a Netflix spokesperson said Friday.”We understand this employee may have been motivated by disappointment and hurt with Netflix, but maintaining a culture of trust and transparency is core to our company.” The employee in question is not Terra Field. The Northern California based senior software engineer posted pointed tweets about Chappelle’s trans...
NME

Family of trans woman defends Dave Chappelle over controversial jokes

The family of Daphne Dorman, a trans woman who died by suicide in 2019, have defended Dave Chappelle over his controversial comments on the trans community. Chappelle made the references in his new Netflix stand-up special The Closer, which included voicing his support for Harry Potter author JK Rowling. “They...
Variety

‘I Screwed Up’: Netflix’s Ted Sarandos Addresses Dave Chappelle Fallout

Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos is speaking out over continued criticism of the Dave Chappelle comedy special “The Closer.” On the eve of a planned employee walkout at the streaming giant — organized by trans and LGBTQ+ staffers, content creators and allies — Sarandos addressed numerous points related to recent jokes from Chappelle that have incensed the trans community and been labeled as harmful. The events around “The Closer” have represented a rare blunder for Sarandos and Netflix, whose deep pockets and warm relationships with talent have been transformative for the global entertainment sector for close to a decade. In our conversation, he...
CBS LA

Netflix Employees Stage Walkout In Hollywood Over Dave Chappelle Special

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Dozens of Netflix employees and their supporters staged a walkout Wednesday in Hollywood to protest the transphobic comments made by Dave Chappelle in his latest comedy special released earlier this month by the streaming giant. People rally in support of the Netflix transgender employee walkout in Los Angeles, California on Oct. 20, 2021. (Getty Images) The walkout and protest took place at around 10:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of Vine Street, a few blocks from the Netflix building at Sunset Bronson Studios off Sunset Boulevard. “We value our trans colleagues and allies, and understand the deep hurt that’s...
Deadline

Netflix’s Ted Sarandos Admits “I Screwed Up Internal Communication” Amid Dave Chappelle Controversy, Says “Storytelling Has Impact On Real World”

Today was a big day for Netflix, which reported strong quarterly earnings and “mind-boggling” 142 million households that have sampled runaway hit Squid Game. But the celebration was subdued in the streamer’s upper echelons as the company is still reeling from the internal — and external — backlash against transphobic statements in Dave Chappelle’s latest Netflix special The Closer. While Chappelle had included anti-trans jokes in his act before, including in the 2019 Netflix special Sticks and Stones, The Closer, which was delivered to the streamer a week before its release, struck a chord. The situation was exacerbated by two internal emails...
Fox News

Dave Chappelle's Netflix special should be pulled, Alyssa Milano says after DC protest

Alyssa Milano shared her thoughts on democracy and the Dave Chappelle controversy after being arrested outside the White House on Tuesday. The 48-year-old actress and activist was walking outside in D.C. Tuesday when a photographer asked her some questions about her recent arrest while advocating for voting rights. Specifically, he asked her if getting arrested along with 23 other activists was worth it to shine a light on her cause.
