Walrus Audio Polychrome Analog Flanger review

By Trevor Curwen
Guitar World Magazine
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf it's flanging you want, then the Polychrome is a class act: a veritable treasure trove of flanger sounds that will slot nicely onto your ’board. Walrus Audio has several modulation pedals in its roster, notably the Julia chorus and Lillian phaser, which both share similarities with the Polychrome, the brand’s new analog flanger.

