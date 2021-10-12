A.M. Roundup: Subpoenaed records support timeline of mansion visit by Cuomo's alleged groping victim
The timeline of the account by a female aide who accused Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo of groping her during a brief encounter at the Executive Mansion last year has been supported by electronic records, including text messages, that were gathered by investigators for the state Assembly's Judiciary Committee, according to two people with knowledge of the matter. (TU)
