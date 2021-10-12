CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby-British & Irish Lions form group to look into feasibility of women’s team

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – The British & Irish Lions announced the formation of a steering group on Tuesday to look into the feasibility of establishing a Women’s Lions team. Former Lion Ieuan Evans will chair the 13-member group which will include administrators from professional rugby such as Lions Managing Director Ben Calveley and Sue Day, the Chief Operating and Financial Officer of the Rugby Football Union.

